High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast; King Tides After Weekend

Published 11/11/2016 at 6:23 PM PDT - Updated 11/11/2016 at 6:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – A wind warning is now in effect for the entire upper half of the Oregon coast, in place until 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and possibly bringing gusts up to 65 mph on beaches and headlands. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the warning, covering the towns of Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Pacific City, Tillamook, Manzanita, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria. (Above: stormy waves just south of Yachats).

Winds will calm considerably by the late afternoon.

Meanwhile, some super-sized tides are headed for the region Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, known as the King Tides. Just prior to that, however, Saturday will see sizable wave height around 14 feet, possibly creating some decent stormwatching sights on the windiest day.

The NWS said the big winds kick in after midnight tonight and continue until mid morning. Winds in the coastal towns will be from the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. But on the beaches and headlands, things will roar to the tune of 40 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 65 mph.

The impact here will be some difficulty traveling, downed trees and likely power outages, the NWS said.

“A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring,” the NWS said. “Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.”



Predictions also call for possible thunderstorms before 10 a.m along the Oregon coast, along with plenty of rain for the weekend.

By Saturday afternoon, winds decrease to more around 15 mph, backing off quite a bit, which will make watching the big waves much easier. Later that night brings a chance of fog.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are simply wet and somewhat breezy, with Tuesday looking to be somewhat dry. High tides that day and Wednesday are in the mid afternoons and as high as almost ten feet in some spots.

Monday is the largest Super Moon of the whole year, see more on that here. Cloudy skies will likely dampen the fun for that.

There is also the King Tides Project happening over those three high-tide days. Volunteer photographers are asked to document the highest tides of the year, showing the intersection of the ocean with both human-built infrastructure (roads, seawalls, trails, bridges) and natural features such as cliffs and wetlands. Anyone capable of wielding a camera can participate.

The three extreme tidal series participants will be photographing this winter begin with the series taking place this week. The other two rounds are December 12 - 15, and January (2017) 10-13. Such high tides are known in Australia, where the project originated, as “King Tides,” (hence the name).

Information on how to participate and post photos can be found on the project’s website, http://www.oregonkingtides.net/. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour - Click here for Oregon Coast Weather and tides.















