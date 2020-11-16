Wind Warnings for Washington, Oregon Coast, Gusts up to 80; Flood Advisory

Published 11/16/20 at 5:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Portland, Oregon) – The rollicking and rock ‘n rolling along the entirety of both the Oregon and Washington coast continues through Tuesday, with high wind warnings for both states into Tuesday, although some of the surf issues have backed off a bit. Steady winds in the 40s or 50s are expected and some heavy gusts around 65 mph are possible, perhaps even higher on the southern Oregon coast. (Above: Oceanside)

As of Monday morning, the Washington coast is under a high wind warning from Tuesday morning through about 4 p.m.; the north and central Oregon coast are under the warning until about 3 p.m. The southern Oregon coast is under a high wind warning from 10 p.m. Monday through 1 p.m. Tuesday, and gusts up to 85 mph are possible on some headlands in that region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) also issued a flood advisory for the northern third of Oregon’s coast through most of Monday.

For the southern Oregon coast, the NWS office in Medford said seas will be large offshore and there could still be surf issues between Gold Beach and Reedsport.

Watch Storms: a Large List of Oregon Coast Webcams

“Seas are likely to peak in the 20 to 25 foot range Tuesday, with the bulk of the wave height comprised of southerly wind waves, before gradually subsiding,” the NWS said. “High southwest oriented swell remains behind the front, and could create high surf for southwest facing ports and beaches, but the bigger concern for southerly facing ports will be with the southerly wind waves, which combined with a tide of plus 3-4 feet could bring waves into the parking lot at Port Orford early Tuesday morning.”

Cape Blanco / Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

The NWS said south winds 35 to 45 mph are expected, but longer headlands like Cape Blanco and others could see gusts of more than 80 mph.

On the northern half of Washington’s coast – including Clearwater, Forks, La Push, Neah Bay, Ozette, Queets, Aberdeen, and Hoquiam – winds will be slightly milder at around the 30 mph to 40 mph. Gusts of 60 mph are possible, with the harshest winds in the communities along the ocean, such as Ocean Shores, Copalis and Pacific Beach or La Push.

The wind forecast is largely the same for the upper half of the Oregon coast and southern part of Washington, including the towns of Yachats, Newport, Pacific City, Manzanita, Seaside, Long Beach and Ocean Park.

For all areas of the northwest coastline, the NWS said you should avoid being in forests during the warning periods and use caution if you must drive.

Surf conditions still could be severe in all areas at high tide thanks to the king tides, which continue through Tuesday.

Because of this, the NWS issued a flood advisory for the areas of Pacific City through Astoria, in effect until 3 p.m. Monday, while another flood advisory has been issued for Tuesday from noon to 4 p.m.

“The total tide at Astoria is forecast to reach close to 10.5 ft during the high tide early Monday afternoon and 11.4 ft during the high tide Tuesday afternoon,” the NWS said.

Residents along the northern third of the coast are warned to guard property.

See Oregon Coast Weather - Washington Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted