Smokin' Gypsy Jazz Rig Returns to Central Oregon Coast's Newport Due to Demand

Published 04/16/23 at 11:22 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – It wasn't that long ago that local audiences on the central Oregon coast were wowed by a new jazz band from the area. Hot Club of Beachtown burst onto the Lincoln County arts scene early this year and were greeting with resounding applause – and even pleas to bring them back. (Above: view behind the Newport Performing Arts Center, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Which is just what the Oregon Coast Council for the Arts (OCCA) did recently: the smokin' jazz of Hot Club of Beachtown returns to the Newport Performing Arts Center for an encore live concert event on Friday, April 28th at 7:30 pm.

From the heady streets of Paris in the '20s to the sands of Newport. They're known for their gypsy jazz: that care-free, joyous sound with hints of the melancholy; it's Paris-born and where slinky and sexy are interwoven with the bouncy upbeats of each energized measure.

The OCCA said fans in the area have been staunch. “You guys are now our favorite local band. You really swing!” That’s what a fan told Hot Club of Beachtown member Jim Kuoni at a recent gig. In fact, it’s a sentiment the band hears often these days, in various forms. Audiences have flocked to see this so-hot-it’s-cool band in recent months, and with new tunes at each new gig, there’s always something fresh and fun on the set list.

“We’ve been adding at least two or three new songs every month,” said Kuoni. “Some bands just get a couple of set lists together and “coast,” but not this one. We continue to rehearse and hone our ensemble sound. Our latest goal has been to add a few more Latin tunes into the mix, including a Tango we just recently played in public for the first time. Too fun!”

Gypsy Jazz quartet Hot Club of Beachtown is comprised of local musicians Jim Kuoni, David Jones, Don Nelson, and David Ousele. Collectively they’ve got more than a century of music performance experience - in everything from jazz, swing, and rock to bluegrass, country, and even classical music. Together, they perform everything from swing-era jazz standards to Gypsy Jazz classics such as Minor Swing and Nuages, to modern swing compositions like Elena’s Bossa…and even a few novelty numbers.

The band’s February concert event at the PAC was completely sold out, so a second concert was quickly planned. Audiences are invited to enjoy this encore performance, in the intimate David Ogden Stiers Studio Theatre at Newport Performing Arts Center, on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited. General admission tickets are $18 when purchased by phone or at the Newport Performing Arts Center Box Office (777 W. Olive Street, Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 5 pm). Tickets are also available online (additional fee applies). To learn more, visit http://www.coastarts.org/events/hot-club-live

