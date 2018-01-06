N. Oregon Coast Guided Hike to Top of Neahkahnie Mt. Promises Amazing Scenery

Published 06/01/2018 at 5:35 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) - On June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated in an exhilarating manner on the north Oregon coast. That day, you can experience the connection between land and sea during the World Oceans Day Hike to the summit of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain in Oswald West State Park. This free guided hike is part of the Explore Nature Tillamook Coast series of hikes, walks, paddles and outdoor adventures.

Hosted by a consortium of volunteer community and non-profit organizations, these in-depth nature-based experiences highlight the unique beauty of Tillamook County and the work being done to preserve and conserve the area’s natural resources and natural resource-based economy.

The climb to the summit of Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain offers stunning views of the Nehalem River valley, Nehalem Bay and watershed, Oswald West State Park and the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve. An area where ocean and land conservation meet, this five-mile round trip hike will spotlight the interconnection of the marine and terrestrial environment along the north coast and the work being done to protect these areas.

Celebrate World Oceans Day with Lower Nehalem Watershed Council and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve with a special toast atop Neah-Kah-Nie Mountian. Participants will receive a reusable water bottle and they will provide the sparkling cider.

Basics:

Hike is scheduled for June 8, at 4:30 p.m. Expect to spend 3 to 3.5 hours on the trail.

Follow signs for and meet at Neah-Kah-Nie Mountain south trailhead parking area located on the east side of HWY 101, just south of milepost 40 and 2 miles south of Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park. Parking is limited; it’s suggested you carpool when possible.

It is free to attend. Suggested tax-exempt donations of $10 are help Lower Nehalem Watersehd Council and Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve provide quality programs like these. The hike is rated moderate to hard. The trail is steep at times and was damaged some by winter storms. Be prepared to scamper over or under sizable fallen trees and larger rocks blocking the trail.

Additional Information: There are no bathrooms or drinking water facilities on this hike. Please take along a sack dinner or snacks and plenty of water. Weather on the Oregon coast is unpredictable and trails can be slick and muddy. Please be prepared and bring appropriate gear and clothing.

