N. Oregon Coast Shipwrecks and Rivers Subjects of Nature Events

Published 01/18/2017 at 7:23 PM PDT - Updated 01/18/2017 at 7:33 PM PDT

(Seaside, Oregon) – The history of shipwrecks on the north Oregon coast, a look at Clatsop forestland and how salmon are doing comprise three fascinating events coming up in the Seaside-Cannon Beach area. They happen in late January and February.

The next History & Hops free local history lecture talks about the Graveyard of the Pacific, taking place at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 26 at Seaside Brewing Co., located at 851 Broadway.

Graveyard of the Pacific is a nickname for the stretch of Pacific Northwest coastal ocean ranging from Tillamook Bay northward to Cape Scott Provincial Park on Vancouver Island. It is estimated that more than 2000 vessels and 700 lives have been lost near the Columbia River bar alone.

Maritime Archaeologist Chris Dewey will discuss some of the greater and lesser-known shipwrecks located in the north Oregon coast area and recount efforts to locate and document the wreck sites. He will cover the tools, techniques, and strategies archaeologists use to discover and investigate shipwrecks and their histories.

A retired Naval Officer, Dewey is currently the anthropology and archaeology adjunct instructor at Clatsop Community College. He holds master’s degrees in maritime archaeology and in business management. He is also the President of the Maritime Archaeological Society (MAS) which is dedicated to historical shipwreck documentation and public education in maritime heritage.

History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month at Seaside Brewing Co. More information can be found at www.seasidemuseum.org.

On February 8, Cannon Beach's the World of Haystack Rock Lecture series continues, this time with Bob Van Dyk, Policy Director for Oregon & California Wild Salmon Center in Portland. The program is titled “How to Help Protect Over 50,000 Acres of Forest in Clatsop County." It happens at 7 p.m. and is free. Cannon Beach Library. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

On February 15, the Listening to the Land program features Derek Wiley, assistant project leader of the Salmonid Life Cycle Monitoring Project. It happens at the Seaside Library at 8 p.m. and it is free.

Derek has spent the past decade researching salmon and steelhead and making estimates about their abundance and survival rates on the northern Oregon coast. He will also provide a special screening of his films documenting the freshwater life of native salmon in our region.

Listening to the Land is a monthly winter speaker series offered January – May and presented by North Coast Land Conservancy and the Necanicum Watershed Council in partnership with the Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6742. seasidelibrary.org. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

