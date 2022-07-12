Oregon's North Coast Food Offers Food Gift Ideas Full of Intrigue and Innovation

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Along the vast, rugged terrains of the north Oregon coast, there's some tasty civilization close at hand – a quick zip from the primitive, soaring cliffs and the ocean-walloped sands. Working up a hunger while exploring? The entire upper third of the coastline has what's called the North Coast Food Trail, an eclectic self-guided trek through all that's foodie in well over 100 miles of beach towns. (Above: the bucolic lands of Tillamook County yield foods as tasty as the scenery. Photo: Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

This holiday season, however, means something new: Oregon's North Coast Food Trail is showcasing loads of food items as holiday gifts. Some yum-a-licious possibilities are just prime for putting under the tree, in spots like Pacific City, Wheeler, Tillamook, Cannon Beach and Astoria - and there's something truly different going on here.

As the North Coast Food Trail put it in a press release: “Food gifts make the best gifts. You can pretty much guarantee they’ll be enjoyed and not re-gifted.”



Nestucca Bay Creamery

Here's just a few of the holiday treats you can nab either from one of these indie shops or even online.



Oregon Coast Wasabi

Beverages from home-grown Oregon coast outfits are an intriguing idea, such as Astoria's Fortune and Glory Cider Company and Pilot House Distilling. They're offering up gift packs.Nehalem Bay Winery in Nehalem, the second oldest winery in Oregon, offers both quality dry wines, such as Pinot Noir, and fruit-based dessert wines, which launched their wine business.

In Pacific City, there's a new twist on wines – literally. Twist Wine is its own vineyard operation that brings it straight to their store. Owners have actually been at this for twenty years, back in the famed terroir of the McMinnville area. Working on their craft there and perfecting it, they opened this shop in recent years known as the Twist Wine Company and Lounge. They also serve some beers at this quaint, rustic wood, wine bar-style room.

In the midst of bucolic, tree-lined country and twisting Highway 53 there's North Fork 53, which is the only tea farm on the Oregon coast. They offer custom blends of their home-grown herbal teas.



Nestucca Bay Creamery land

Yearning for something straight outta the oven? Fill a basket with baked goods from Cannon Beach Bakery.

Then for cheese lovers, wrap up a cheese-making kit from Nestucca Bay Creamery. You just add milk. It's a fifth generation dairy out of Tillamook County that dates back 150 years, so it's easy to assume they've at least kind'a got the art of scrumptious cheeses down.

Looking to spice up a friend's life? The North Coast Food Trail contains Oregon Coast Wasabi out of Tillamook County. They're the only commercial grower of this heat-inducing Japanese morsel in Oregon. They utilize their plants (dried) and sea salt, choose lemon or regular. Great on fish, popcorn, vegies and steak.

Jacobson Salt is also a welcome gift, and you can get a sampler pack of their best salts – just add a bow.

Looking for more ideas? North Coast Food Trail website lists all 80 members and stories about what they offer. Go to: https://northcoastfoodtrail.com

