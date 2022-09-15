Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews

Published 09/15/22 at 5:55 AM
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo)

One more time – and that's it. Brookings Bodacious Bazaar hits the waterfront with one last blast on September 24. There's a ton of vendors and even more retail deals, along with a beer garden and live music. A south Oregon coast favorite closes out its season.

It all happens at the Port of Brookings Harbor Boardwalk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mushroom season fast approaches, which brings the Wild Rivers Mushroom Festival to Brookings on November 5 and 6. It's the first time back in two years after the pandemic.

This is all about learning and eating – as well as some vendors. Experts galore will be on hand to help you ID a mushroom, if you've discovered one and can't figure out what it is. You'll dig into the latest on growing your own mushrooms at home, or even gardening by utilizing them in other ways. You'll also get to find out the latest mycological discoveries. Yes, that's a thing.

Tips on when, where and how to hunt for the little morsels will be a big part of the Wild Rivers Mushroom Festival.

“Over the course of the two-day festival, you can learn about mushrooms, talk about mushrooms, taste mushrooms, shop for mushrooms, wear mushrooms...even drink mushrooms,” said organizers. “Both days are packed with all sorts of ways to get your fill of mushrooms.”

There are workshops, lectures from experts and mushroom hikes. These are always a highlight with visitors to the south Oregon coast, where experts guide you around local forests and help you ID the fungi. Most take one to two hours, and many are within walking distance of the festival. Foraging on the tours won't be allowed, however, to ensure safety. Costs will vary and tickets for these will go on sale only when the festival starts.


Wild Rivers Mushroom Festival, courtesy photo

Getting in is a simple $1 donation (kids under 12 are free). There, you can see the big Mushroom Display (some 200 varieties will be seen), snag some merch and take in various kinds of foods and brews. See https://wildriversmushroomfestival.com. It all happens at the Chetco Activity Center, 550 Chetco Ave. Brookings, Oregon.

In late November in Brookings, the holidays begin in earnest. The south Oregon coast town's famous Nature's Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights 2022 gets underway on November 25 and goes through Christmas Day. It's a walk-through display at Azalea Park that takes about 30 to 45 minutes.

This one is the 25th year of the holiday event.

Nature's Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every night. Santa visits on some nights. Adults are $3 and kids 12 and under free. Cash only at the gates.

Inclement coastal weather can always pop in so the event is subject to cancellations on occasion. https://naturescoastalholiday.com

Brookings-area photos courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more

