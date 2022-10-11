Ethereal, Photogenic Things Come Out After Dusk in Seaside, N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/10/22 at 5:09 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – One thing that makes the Oregon coast special is that no two days are anything alike – photographically. Beaches shift constantly, sometimes even drastically from day to day. Weather ambles up and down some grand spectrum or another, changing lighting conditions, moods and what to shoot compositionally. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

Change is the only constant.

So, too, are no two moments of dusk the same on Oregon's coastline, and even the nights are different. This little photo essay, snapped on a slightly murky day in Seaside, reveals how this world beyond the capability of human eyes moves. There's much that goes on in Seaside right after the sun goes away.

It's one of those glorious Second Summer days in late September – well, almost. On this day, the sky took a break from all that sun and settled into a kind of cloudy, semi-foggy haze. Sunset is taken away from all those tourists' wanting eyes and cameras. Instead, this was a fuzzier, colder coastline than that shoulder season usually provides. Yet there were weak spots in those clouds, allowing the sun to hint that it was still there, even if only now and then.

Tillamook Head was smothered in a haze tinted slightly by what would've been blue hour by this time – that and the ambient light from the city. Street lamps and the businesses added to the subtle blues and purples.

However, the whole scene changes rapidly along Seaside Beach. The dunes and dunegrass acquired some different shadings in the foggy last rays of the day.

As night actually fell, the clouds were slowly turned from purples to a reddish pink. An ethereal new glow took over the sky and sand.

Even Tillamook Head seemed to get into the act. It too changed colors throughout the clouds that hovered around it. You can, by the way, see some of these changes in cloud cover with the human eye, but cameras with long exposures really bring it out.

All this just proves there is more to the (human) eye when it comes to sunsets on the Oregon coast. Be ready to experiment with your own gear.

