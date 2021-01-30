Video: Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay Headland A Hypnotizing Chunk of Oregon Coast

Published 01/30/21 at 6:26 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Along a rather intensely-traveled bend in the highway of the central Oregon coast, just before you get to Depoe Bay, Boiler Bay and its state park, Boiler Bay State Scenic Wayside, sit huddled together. One is actually the headland next to the bay; the other is the tiny bay itself.

With both, expect the unexpectedly gorgeous.

From the headland, here you can view Boiler Bay from a bit more of a distance. Watch - and get hypnotized by - the endless waves that come wandering past here, one by one, then crashing into a neighboring cove.

Picnic tables, plenty of grassy spots and full restroom facilities help add to the beauty and convenience on this mini-headland.

Getting into this spot is tricky, with the entrance to the north and the exit to the south (a little confusing if you're heading north on Highway 101). But once you get there, you'll find expansive views all over.

There are almost three different distinct areas to this park. To its south are views towards Depoe Bay and a bundle of rocky structures that provide more than a few opportunities for large, stormy waves to crash upon and make an enormous spectacle.





Straight out to sea, there's a fenced area which is leads closer to the tip of the headland, and is harder to deal with when those Oregon coast winds are going bonkers. It may knock you around quite a bit.

To the north, there's a sort of cove-like area, with views of more rocky slabs where stormy waves do incredible acrobatic acts. Also, from here you can watch waves sail into Boiler Bay State Scenic Viewpoint and work their wintry magic.





Wherever you're standing, the views of winter storms are phenomenal, and will leave lasting memories on those who manage to catch them at the right time.

The other part of Boiler Bay is even more precarious to enter and especially to exit. Just slightly north of the main state park sits the tiny gravel pullout that is the entrance to what the area is named for: the boiler from a shipwreck from 1910.

The J. Marhoffer wrecked here back then, with all crew escaping but the ship ran rampant and by itself for awhile, on fire, before finally smacking the reef here in a powerful explosion. That boiler still remains.

Entering this cove via the steep and slippery slope is not advisable when it’s rainy and certainly not during stormier periods. People have died here on more than one occasion. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

SPEND THE NIGHT NEAR BOILER BAY

Inn at Lincoln City. 15-min drive to Boiler Bay; directly in front of the famed D River Wayside and right on the river. Queen to king rooms w/ whirlpool tubs, pet-friendly, 100% smoke free. Complimentary breakfast, free WIFI, a business center, accessible elevator, large DVD library, and 24-hour lobby caters. All rooms coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV, hair dryers, and AC. Enjoy an ocean view overlook of the D River Beach or the lake. Lakeside fire pit. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

Keystone Vacation Rentals in Depoe Bay. Luxury oceanfront condos in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Beachfront or up high at whale watching vantage points. Often w/ private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep four. Other highlights include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, covered parking, massage chair. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted