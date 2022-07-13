Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Deceased N. Oregon Coast Gray Whale Likely Tied to Larger Issue of Unusual Mortality Events

Published 07/13/22 at 10:59 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Deceased N. Oregon Coast Gray Whale Likely Tied to Larger Issue of Unusual Mortality Event

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a rather sad sight appeared for some residents on the north Oregon coast when the carcass of a large whale washed up. It stranded on a rather hidden area where most people either can't get to or don't know about: in the section of Falcon Cove that's immediately south of Arch Cape, a small village near Cannon Beach. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

What Oregon coast researchers found was a 43-foot male gray whale, landing on July 1. With some testing able to be done on scene, it was largely like most deceased whale strandings – except that it seems to have a link to a trend in the gray whale population that is worrying experts.

In these cases, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network responds to such situations, and usually that's Seaside Aquarium in this area. However, due to the busy holiday weekend, the network sent out one of their scientists from Portland State University's Biology Department: Dalin D'Alessandro. She was able to perform a partial necropsy, she told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.


“The whale was decomposed, so only a few tissue samples were collected,” D'Alessandro said. “Preliminary findings showed evidence of malnourishment. However, final results from the partial necropsy are still pending.”

This is part of something being seen for a few years now: what's been nicknamed “skinny gray whales,” but technically known as an Unusual Mortality Event (UME). That was declared by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Fisheries back in 2019, D'Alessandro said.

How long the whale had been deceased out at sea wasn't possible to determine, though witnesses on scene described a pretty strong odor.

“That is always a difficult question to answer, as there are various factors involved that affect the rate of decomposition such as air and water temperature,” she said.

Much of the UME issue seems to stem from whales simply being undernourished, but of course there are whale deaths of other kinds. However, starting in 2019, a record number of deceased gray whales started washing ashore on Pacific Northwest beaches, including California, British Columbia and the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Many of them were visibly undernourished.

On the U.S west coast, some 122 UME's were reported in 2019. That number dropped considerably over the next two years, however. This brings some hope, but then the issue and the numbers are more complex than that.

According to Oregon State University / Hatfield Marine Science Center scientist Leigh Torres, there are also fewer whales out there than before.

“Yes, there was some improvement, but fewer whales in the last couple years than previously,” Torres said.

A smaller whale population also means less of them washing up after dying.

Even so, Torres and her colleagues followed nearly 200 whales by drone for three years. They found many whales in worsening condition, primarily that they were skinnier in many cases. This coincided with many whale stranding finds along the Pacific Northwest where the deceased whales were poor in weight.

Torres and her fellow researchers told Oregon Coast Beach Connection the health of whales were in decline not long after periods of poor upwellings – that ocean process that brings colder water to the surface and contains the nutrients whales consume.

Essentially, their food sources are at the heart of the issue, and climate change is likely driving much of that.

It is as yet unknown how the whale will be disposed of.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW





Photo courtesy OSU: "skinny whale" photographed by drone

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Deceased N. Oregon Coast Gray Whale Likely Tied to Larger Issue of Unusual Mo...
Linked to a trend in the gray whale population that is worrying experts. Marine sciences
Washington Coast's Neah Bay Opens Soon to Salmon Season
Fishing rules are about to change along the northern edges of the Washington coast
Fighter Jet Maneuvers Along Oregon Coast May Create Sonic Booms, Video
Battle exercises in the skies now through July 22. Weather
U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Injured Woman from South Oregon Coast Beach - Video
The woman fell from a rock at Bandon's Face Rock area
Painting Sessions and Salt Marsh Walks Offered N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
Painting on the Bay happens July 30; Summer Salt and Marsh Tour takes place on July 31. Oceanside events, Lincoln City events
The Ghosts Near Waldport / Seal Rock Beneath These Oregon Coast Sands - Video
Seal Rock's Curtis St. and Lost Creek host something ancient below. Geology, sciences
Unique Outdoor Concerts on S. Oregon Coast Connect You to Nature at Coos Bay,...
Coos Bay's Shore Acres State Park on August 23, 24 and 25, Brookings on August 27. Coos Bay events
Hidden Summer Dangers at Tideline of Oregon Coast / Washington Coast - Video
Some of these sudden drop-offs are five, maybe ten feet down. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted