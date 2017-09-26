Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Oregon Coast Hits 70s This Week Before Downturn

Published 09/26/2017 at 5:27 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Another couple of outstanding days are in store for the Oregon coast, with temps in the 70s and lots of sun for tomorrow and Thursday, before a sudden downturn. Although it's likely the last the beaches will see of 70-degree weather for the year, the whole Second Summer phenomenon should continue to influence the region through much of October (in between incursions of rainy patterns).

Wednesday and Thursday will bring temps in the upper 70s to the central Oregon coast, although the north coast areas will be slightly cooler with Thursday dipping into the upper 60s in places like Cannon Beach or Manzanita.

Both days will have blue skies filled with sunshine and very light winds, which will accentuate the heat when you're on the actual beaches. The ocean reflects sunlight and its heat back towards the sand immediately next to it, causing it to feel as much as ten degrees warmer than just beyond the vegetation line.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said some fog will show up at times, but mostly it's bright, shiny beaches until the stormy patterns emerge.

“Some patchy fog and low stratus will also persist along the central coast and will remain mostly just offshore this evening in northerly flow,” the NWS said Tuesday. “There could be some brief flog during the early morning hours in the valleys tomorrow. Otherwise it will be a fine sunny warm day on Wednesday. Models are in good agreement that a flow reversal will occur along the southern Oregon coast beginning Wednesday night so temperatures will be cooler along the coast on Thursday with low stratus and fog returning.”

On Friday and over the weekend, considerable stormy conditions come in at times with the possibility of heavy rain. Not all will be lost, however, as the NWS is still predicting some amounts of sun periodically poking through the rain clouds. The Oregon coast may start to turn more towards Second Summer weather again as conditions begin improving on Monday and Tuesday.








 

