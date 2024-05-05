Seaside's Corgi Takeover Brings 100s of Little Beasties to Oregon Coast in June

Published 5/05/24 at 10:55 p.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Seaside, Oregon) – What originally began in Cannon Beach in 2022 has blossomed into a mega-attraction all its own, apparently outgrowing that town's smaller beaches and now needing the larger environs of Seaside. The Corgi Beach Takeover 2024 is back and once again in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, bringing over 1,000 people and likely well over 500 of those adorable, goofy, short little pups. It happens on June 29, starting at 10 a.m. (Photo courtesy Wendy Cooper / Temple in Seaside)

Hundreds of corgis will be hitting the beach for a good waddle into the surf and maybe a few trots to fame or prizes. The event is a fundraiser for the Humane Society with all donations going to that organization, but it's also featuring a variety of little contests along with raffles and a silent auction.

But most of all, it's a sea of corgis.

The theme this year is Hello Corgi, Let's Go Party.

“Nothing says summer fun like a mob of Corgis enjoying the sun, sand and the ocean breeze, while raising money for a good cause,” said organizers. “Our goal is to raise funds for the Oregon Humane Society so, we encourage a $10 donation to OHS at sign in.”

It's open to purebred or mix corgis, taking place in front of the Seaside Aquarium. Just look for the tents – but you won't be able to miss all the corgis. It starts at 10 a.m.

There's corgi-oriented merchandise to go shopping for, there's a raffle and a silent auction. Raffle tickets are $1.

At 11 a.m., comes the costume contest, with winners picked by the audience, in the Corgi Beach Party theme or Mattel Toy theme.

At 12:30 p.m., there's the centerpiece event: the corgi races. The fastest of the little stumpy legs wins.



Photo Wendy Cooper

2 p.m. brings the raffle drawing, and you do need to be present to win.

2:30 p.m. the silent auction closes with winners announced right after the raffle. You have to be present to win there as well.

The entire event wraps up by 4 p.m.

Owners will be responsible for their animal's behavior and waste. They must, according to organizers: “exercise direct control over the animal while in the ocean shores state recreation area.”

Organizers said you should bring supplies for you and your pet (poo-bags, beach toys, towels, sunscreen, swim/safety gear, water bowls, dog leashes, and/or playpens).

“Plan to pack out everything you pack in, including pet waste and trash,” they said.

Event information at its Facebook page.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

