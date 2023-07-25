History Bus Tour and Helping Shore Acres on South Oregon Coast in August

Published 07/25/23 at 6:41 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – How about a history tour and a work party on the southern Oregon coast? The Coos Bay area beckons with two unique happenin's that involve helping out an unforgettable landmark or taking a bus tour of local history – or both.

Saturday, August 5 brings back the Coos History Bus Tours after being gone for four years. Anne Guerin and Bill Masty lead a scenic history tour of the Middle Fork of the Coquille River on that day, taking you down Memory Lane by the river's edge.

The tour will be departing from the Coos County Logging Museum in Myrtle Point at 10 a.m., with stops at Sugarloaf, Bridge, Camp Myrtlewood, the Waterman Ranch at Bancroft, the historic Remote Store, a former Civilian Conservation Corps camp and mill sites on Upper Rock Creek and Sandy Creek. Local residents Greg Lancaster, Stan and Linda Waterman, and John and Margaret Jones will provide commentary.



Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast



Wondering about being a lumberjack on the south Oregon coast? The Coos County Logging Museum will be opening at 9 a.m. in case tour guests would like to peruse before the tour starts. Lunch is included and will be provided by Coquille Produce at the Bridge Grange. The bus will return to Myrtle Point by 4 p.m. The tour includes lunch and bus transportation.

Advanced registration is required. Register at the Coos History Museum front desk or call at (541) 756-6320. Tickets are $50 per person due at registration.

Shore Acres State Park is the south Oregon coast attraction that just keeps on giving. From gorgeous gardens to insane wave action, the place is chock full of coastie goodness. But it needs a little help from volunteers, and this brings a way for you to give back.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) sent out notice that Shore Acres needs assistance in pulling invasive ivy. The Coos Bay stalwart's annual ivy pull happens on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Invasive species of ivy are prevalent throughout the Pacific Northwest and tend outcompete native plants and ornamentals in gardens,” OPRD said. “Assist park rangers in identifying and eradicating the weed from the park property and learn about the upkeep and history of the gardens.”



How to sign up? Click on https://form.jotform.com/230685307776162 to join the fun.

Participants should pack water, a sack lunch and gloves if they have them. Rangers also recommend dressing for the weather and wearing closed-toe shoes. Participants should also be prepared to travel a short distance on uneven ground to the service site be prepared to work with hand tools.

Shore Acres features a formal garden with plants and flowers from all over the world. It includes a Japanese-style garden with lily pond and two curated rose gardens that include All-American Rose Selections. Something is in bloom almost every day of the year: the first spring bulbs pop up in late February; rhododendrons and azaleas soon follow; roses bloom through the summer; and dahlias appear August through mid-October.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted