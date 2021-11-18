Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Some Oregon Coast State Parks Getting Improvements, Upgrades

Published 11/18/21 at 10:54 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A handful of state parks on the Oregon coast will get some upgrades and repairs in the coming months, as the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission recently approved an initial list of improvement projects. They will be funded by general obligation bonds approved by the legislature in 2021.

Campgrounds will especially be benefited by the passing of SB 5506, which brings some $50 million to fund the state park improvements. They will get modernized and some will be expanded, according to Lisa Sumption, director of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD).

“This support for the park system's future is especially meaningful as we commemorate our centennial in 2022 and our commitment to provide world-class park experiences,” Sumption said.

Numerous state parks will go under the knife in 2022, not just on the Oregon coast. Work begins in March.

The following coastal parks will get work done starting in March:


At Cape Lookout State Park near Oceanside, the A and B loops will be located to higher ground because of ocean erosion in the area. This includes new roads, infrastructure and restroom / shower facilities. Older facilities that are currently falling prey to ocean erosion will be taken down.

Nehalem Bay State Park near Manzanita will get some upgrades and a new cabin loop will be added. OPRD said facilities in the park will get some remodeling and retouching, but also new tent sites and more restrooms will be created. New seasonal staff housing and upgrades to various day-use sections will also take place.

In May, work will begin in Warrenton and Newport.

Fort Stevens at Warrenton, on the north Oregon coast, will see two different areas get refurbishing: the Guard House and within the state park itself.


The guard house will see some much-needed rehabilitation, including a new roof and roof structure, repointing the bricks, replacing windows and doors, along with various improvements on the exterior of the building. Utilities and the landscape will get some TLC, as well as fixing water, sewer and electrical connections.

Around the state park and its campground, utility services will get help along the four campground loops, work which will include the electrical, water and waste-disposal utilities. At the Peter Iredale area, a 1955 shower and restroom building will be replaced, as well as other restrooms around the park.


Beverly Beach at Newport will see upgrading of its outdated electrical systems throughout the campground, as well as upgrades to campsites. That project is expected to receive $3 - $5 million from the bond fund.

Beverly Beach State Park

