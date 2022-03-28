South Oregon Cleanup, History Event; Breakfast Returns to Gleneden Beach

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Shore Acres State Park on the south Oregon coast needs a cleanup, there's a history event happening in Coos Bay, and a beloved monthly event returns to Gleneden Beach on the central Oregon coast. (Above: Shore Acres State Park, courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast: Coos Bay, Charleston, North Bend)

There are signs things are getting back to normal at the tail end of this pandemic.

Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is holding a special cleanup event on April 21 and Coos Bay's Shore Acres State Park. They need 10 volunteers to help out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to join in the annual pond cleanup in the botanical gardens. Rangers drain the pond and then need volunteers to help remove the debris accumulated during the year. Volunteers will also help fertilize the pond lilies and trim shrubs along the pond edge - efforts that make the area a spectacular sight for visitors.

Participants must register in advance and registration ends April 12. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and will work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided.

The 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorates the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar to see the other opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.

Also in Coos Bay, the Coos History Museum sees the live comeback of its First Tuesday Talk series on April 5 at 6 p.m. in the south Oregon coast town's famed Egyptian Theatre. People can also join online via Zoom, so this makes it an event the entire world can tune into.

The April First Tuesday Talk is entitled “A Look Behind the Curtain: The History and Mystery of the Wurlitzer Organ.” The Egyptian Theatre's doors will be open from 5:30 PM – 7:30 p.m. Registration for this talk is free for CHM members, $7 for non-members attending in person, and $5 for non-members attending online.

As a follow up to the Egyptian Theatre’s 2021 First Tuesday Talk, “The History and Mystery of the Egyptian Theatre,” this part two presentation will focus on the Wurlitzer Organ. Prepare your ears not only to learn about the history of this organ and the role it has played and continues to play at the local Egyptian Theatre, but also for a demonstration of this wondrous instrument. Register for this unique opportunity on the CHM website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-apr-2022).

For more information about the Society and the Coos History Museum, visit cooshistory.org or email info@cooshistory.org.

Farther up north on the central Oregon coast, one much-loved monthly event has been missing since the beginnings of COVID-19. The Gleneden Beach Community Club Pancake Breakfast has returned, organizers say. You'll find it on Sunday, April 3, where breakfast is served at the Gleneden Beach Community Club, 110 Azalea St., from 8 – 11 a.m. They happen again on the first Sunday of the month (except January).

Once more the morning grub flows: scrambled eggs, sausage or ham, all-you-can-eat pancakes, and a choice of several beverages. After a hearty breakfast, shop the book and puzzle sale for some interesting offerings.

Cost: Adults, $7; children age 4-10, $4, kids under 4 eat free. Cash only. For more information, visit glenedenbeach.org.

Organ at Coos Bay's Egyptian Theatre (courtesy photo)



Courtesy Coos History Museum

