Parts of Oregon Coast Close / Reopen to Razor Clamming, Mussels

Published 04/30/21 at 5:45 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Reedsport, Oregon) – Oregon wildlife officials have closed the central Oregon coast to razor clamming because of biotoxins, but the south coast has reopened the harvesting of mussels as biotoxin levels have decreased there. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium)

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) made the announcement Friday.

Testing of razor clam samples across the coastline have indicated the marine biotoxin domoic acid has the closure limit on the central coast. For mussels, ODFW found the marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison has dropped below danger levels on the southern coastline, where it previously had been closed.

Razor clam harvesting is now closed from Cascade Head in Lincoln City to the north jetty of the Siuslaw River in Florence. This includes the areas of Newport, Yachats, Waldport and Gleneden Beach.

Razor clam harvesting remains open from the Columbia River to Cascade Head and from the south jetty of the Siuslaw River to the California border. More than 90 percent of all the coast’s razor clams live in the sands of Clatsop Beach – from Seaside through to Warrenton.

Mussel harvesting is now open along the entire Oregon coast.

ODFW said harvesting of bay clams and crabbing are open along the whole of the coast.

“ODA will continue to test for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides and weather permit,” ODFW said. “Reopening areas closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit. Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits."

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the Food Safety Division at (503) 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

For bay clamming, ODFW said spring brings an increase in opportunities with its early morning low tides.

“Many different species can be found in many estuaries at different tide levels,” ODFW said. “By spending a small amount of time learning where specific clam species can be found, you can use the low tide more effectively.”

