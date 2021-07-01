Inching Down the Central Oregon Coast from High Cliffs to Soft Sands

Published 01/07/21 at 12:26 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Oregon’s coastline is largely defined by three different sections: south coast (the bottom half), the central coast (the middle quarter) and the north coast (the upper quarter). In that central area – mostly Lincoln County and parts of Lane County – it’s an incredibly layered and varied stretch, usually known as the most popular section of the Oregon coast. (Above: Newport's Moolack Beach)

Taking a quick tour down this gorgeous and intricate area, you can get lost in the natural beauty and then minutes later duck into an upscale eatery or scrumptious seafood dive.

Lincoln City. Sprawling and vast yet calming and breathtaking: this vacation fun central loads of immaculate beaches, wispy sands that are trying to be dunes, a rollicking casino, some of the coast's finest restaurants, and more motels than anywhere on the coast. From shopping blitzes of the Tanger Outlet Mall to the awe-inspiring natural splendor of Siletz Bay, Lincoln City is a mass of attractions for varied tastes all bundled into one seven-mile stretch. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Depoe Bay. Probably the only town in the world with a spouting horn right downtown, it's also home to numerous cliff areas where views and exploration possibilities are nonpareil. Revel in its proliferation of whale watch tours, the engaging bridge, its downtown with a ton of shopping opportunities – all within a stone’s throw of that incredibly small but hypnotizing harbor. Meanwhile, the ocean fires off in front of you at the seawall. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours





Newport. This is one enormous resort town, with an incredible array of beaches, funky rock structures and even two lighthouses. The Nye Beach district is so full of time warp charm you may explode, and the Historic Bayfront is home to a huge variety of fantastic restaurants and attractions. The town is the home to two major aquarium attractions, several swanky hotels, a manmade tidal zone and hordes of clandestine beaches to the south. Even some of its more popular beaches can be bereft of others (such as Moolack Beach, at top). Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours





Waldport. Sand, sand and more sand – as far as the eye can see on this stretch of Oregon coast, At least around Waldport. There, it’s massive dunes giving way to dune-like tracts of sand within town, but just outside of city limits you have delectable little hideaway beaches like Driftwood Beach, Seal Rock or Lost Creek where there’s some cliff structures or harder chunks of landmarks. Hotels in Waldport - Where to eat - Waldport, Seal Rock Maps and Virtual Tours





Yachats. The rocky pleasures never seem to end here, except when the rocks do end. Up at the northern reaches of town it all suddenly turns to sand, and it’s a rather striking, even mysterious stretch here. Just south of town, as you edge into Lane County, some of the Oregon coast’s most dramatic and thrilling – yet secretive – beaches sit. They’re intricate, wild and full of surprises (see the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour). Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

Florence. Florence sits halfway between the two borders of Oregon, and is the home to wild - even weird - wonders such as the Darlingtonia Gardens (insect-eating pitcher plants), a variety of fresh lakes in the midst of large dunes, miles and miles of immaculate sands, and the Sea Lion Caves. The famed Heceta Head Lighthouse lies just north of town. With its nostalgic, slightly quirky Old Town and the handsome bridge, Florence is also the gateway to the massive, 40-mile-long National Dunes Recreation Area.

