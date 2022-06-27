Central Oregon Coast Towns Band Together to Clean Up After Fireworks

Published 06/27/22 at 5:25 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Every Fourth of July, Oregon coast towns have to contend with the single largest inundation of beach garbage and litter for the entire year. The following day is almost post-apocalyptic in appearance along the sands, the result of an increase in litter and debris that begins maybe days before. These uniquely thick piles of burned out fireworks and day-to-day trash pose significant ingestion and entanglement risks for marine life.

That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.

The varied groups will host more than a dozen cleanups on July 5th. Most of the scourings will take place from 11 am to 1 pm. These on-the-ground scooper troopers will gather a wide array of beach access spots from Waldport to Lincoln City, including quite a few with that latter town. You'll also find them in Otter Rock, Waldport's Alsea Bay Bridge, Governor Patterson State Park in Waldport, Nye Beach, NW 50th in Newport, and more. Visit this Surfrider link to find a cleanup near you.

Primary organizer of all these cleaning efforts is the Newport chapter of Surfrider.

“Even though fireworks are not allowed on Oregon beaches, every year our beaches are littered with fireworks shells and other trash generated by holiday celebrations,” said Bri Goodwin with Surfrider Foundation. “Until folks stop littering, we will continue to rely on volunteers to clean our beaches before the trash gets washed to sea or ingested by wildlife.”

Volunteers are asked to bring their own buckets and gloves, but supplies will be provided for those that do not have their own.

“This effort is our coastal character in action – mindful community members coming together to make a difference in Lincoln County and beyond,” said Paul Seitz with the Lincoln County Solid Waste District. “This unique collaboration has drawn on the strengths and expertise of so many groups that are coming together across sectors to keep our beaches clean.”

The groups involved in this effort are: Lincoln County Solid Waste District, the cities of Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Siletz, Toledo, Waldport, and Yachats; Dahl Disposal Service; North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson's Sanitary Service, Lincoln County, Surfrider Foundation, Explore Lincoln City, the Waldport Chamber of Commerce, SOLVE, Rotary Club of Newport, Roads End Improvement Association, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted