State Police Nab Especially Furry Burglar on North Oregon Coast, But Flees the Scene

Published 11/05/23 a 5:45 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

State Police Nab an Especially Furry Burglar on North Oregon Coast, But Flees the Scene

(Seaside, Oregon) – Somewhere in Clatsop County, a burglar is on the loose. He's no doubt roaming the forests of the north Oregon coast – or perhaps lounging near Highway 101, adeptly fitting in with others doing the same, hiding in plain sight. (Photo Oregon State Police)

Description: he's fairly furry, has antlers that are distinctive, and he's likely a few hundred pounds.

Oregon State Police responded recently to a burglary call in Clatsop County (although OSP did not say where). The burglary was still in progress as troopers arrived, and they immediately spotted the suspect: a mature bull elk. The suspect was inside an enclosed porch, feeding upon a box of apples.

OSP said the suspect had apparently entered through an unsecured sliding glass door, where he simply helped himself.

Troopers left him alone, as even though he made no overt threats to police they were well familiar with this type of furry criminal and their MO. They let him graze away, and once he was finished with the apples, he was a little more cooperative.


“After devouring the delicious (merely an adjective) apples, the suspect was coaxed off the porch by responding troopers and suffered a short 'food coma' on the lawn before fleeing the scene on hoof,” OSP said on social media. (Above courtesy OSP)

They were, however, able to snap a selfie with the furry fiend.

“The bull elk remains at large,” they said.

This provided OSP with an opportunity to remind Oregon coast residents to safely store your fresh apples (or any edible that grows), so local wildlife will not be tempted. It also helps not to leave them unattended.

Some of the largest populations of elk in the state are on the north Oregon coast.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) advise that keeping elk and deer out of your property can be done, and it doesn't always involve fencing. However, they say a seven-foot fence is the best way to keep elk out.

Even so, you can wrap your plants in ornamental netting, which can keep them from gnawing on your yard's goodies.

For visitors and locals alike, see Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast.

“Since fencing can be expensive to install, big game repellents may also be useful in reducing damage to your property,” ODFW said on its website. “Many repellents are environmentally friendly but water soluble so they need to be reapplied after significant rain. A variety of commercial products are available at garden shops, nurseries, florists and on the Internet. Examples include Deer Away, Plantskydd and Liquid Fence.”

Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

