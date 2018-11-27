Two Central Oregon Coast Beaches Where the Rugged and Luxurious Meet

Published 11/27/2018 at 5:59 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Newport, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast is always known for a rather heady mix of fun and finery, where the rugged, chaotic beaches meet glittering examples of the best of civilized amenities, often in the form of achingly beautiful oceanfront lodgings. (Above: Nye Beach at night).

Two examples of that kind of combo sit in two different Oregon coast towns: Newport and Lincoln City. There are many others of this ilk, of course, but here are two standout beaches that come with equally standout lodgings of note.

At Lincoln City's NW 15th Street, the access is a long concrete ramp to the beach, where driving is allowed in a small area. There’s also a nifty tidepool area right there, where numerous critters inhabit the rocky blobs. With this little bundle of jagged basalt formations comes some awesome wave action. Even fairly mid-range tidal conditions they batter and splash against them, making for some mesmerizing sights.

The ramp itself is a tad steep and therefore a little uncomfortable to wander down, but there’s an antidote to that. City officials have taken care of that with nice set of steps that bypass the incline.





About a half block down from the access is another park – albeit a secret one. It’s called Oceanview Walk Park, and it sits right next to the Coho Oceanfront Lodge. It's tiny but it's lovely: a simple and quaint collection of sidewalk and bench overlooking the waves and sand.

You’re about 100 feet or more above the surf, looking down on the soft sands of the area and its rocky, splashy section. It’s especially engaging at night, when no one else is around and the lack of car traffic allows you to really absorb the sound of the waves. Plenty of lighting above makes the waves quite visible. It was actually built by the Lee family that owns the Coho and then donated to the city.

The big landmark to look for as you’re driving down Harbor Avenue is the Coho. This oceanfront beauty offers the understated luxuries of a distinguished boutique hotel. An engaging mix of upscale yet homespun charms, its décor is a modern sense of retro that brings alive the beach flavors and tingles your beach palette.

There are different room categories, including studios, family suites, and fireplace suites - all with breathtaking panoramic ocean views. All rooms come with large LCD HDTV's, iHome iPod docking station, HD/DVD players, free wi-fi, in-room massages, eco-friendly bath amenities by Archive, 300-thread count linens, and Sealy Posturpedic Plush Supreme Beds. The Coho also features a sauna, hot tub, a heated indoor pool, a fitness center and free continental breakfast with waffle bar. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

Farther down the central Oregon coast is Nye Beach, in the middle of Newport. This comely section of town was actually once a separate village from Newport, about 100 years ago, when the only connecting road between the two was a nasty, muddy section that was almost more of a trench.

These days, this ultra-charming neighborhood boasts the best of the beach and a wide variety of manmade wonders. From small eateries that serve every budget to upscale stores or quirkier hawkers of fun merchandise – along with various kinds of live music or art - it’s a vast cultural stew crammed into a half mile.

Another major landmark is the Inn at Nye Beach, a bit of a soaring wonder set on a scenic cliff. Here, you get panoramic views of the area, including that rotating lamp of Yaquina Head Lighthouse.

The Inn at Nye Beach is a boutique hotel with breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. A sundeck is another highlight, while the Inn also boasts fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room comes with gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count luxury linens, and oversized showerheads. There's also a fitness room and board game rentals. Look for the weekly wine social to top off this experience, as well as home baked cookies. Room options include one and two bedrooms, a two-bedroom kids suite, a fireplace, a honeymoon suite and even a Jacuzzi loft room. A close walk to many of Nye Beach's charms. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.



