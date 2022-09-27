Astoria Visitors Be Prepared for Traffic Headaches During N. Oregon Coast Runnng Event, Oct. 9

Published 09/27/22 at 6:24 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – When it comes to running events on the Oregon coast, this is the Big One. It's a spectacle to watch, but local officials want you to be prepared for traffic issues on that day. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

The Great Columbia Crossing 10k run takes place on Sunday, October 9 – but it officially reached capacity for participants this week and registration is now closed. The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce said this will be a great event weekend, now with 3,500 registered event participants and dozens of volunteers. Runners – and walkers – will be darting across the four-mile-long Astoria-Megler Bridge on foot.

Expect significant traffic impacts, however, if you're planning on heading to or from the south Washington coast. To ensure security and enhance the experience for participants, the entire bridge will be closed to vehicles during the event, from 8:30 to 11:00 a.m.

“Your patience on race morning is greatly appreciated while traffic on and around the Astoria-Megler Bridge is affected,” said chamber spokesman Regina Wilkie.

Expect heavy traffic in the morning as well, starting around 6 a.m. as participants begin to arrive for the big Oregon coast event. Beginning at 6:30 a.m., shuttle buses will be heading to the starting area, which will create a steady flow of vehicles on the bridge.

At 8:30 a.m., Oregon Department of Transportation will close the bridge to all but emergency vehicles. Traffic flow should be back to normal shortly after 11:00 a.m. when the participants are cleared from the bridge.

The chamber, along with various partner agencies in Astoria, are encouraging drivers and visitors to be well prepared for what will be some amount of traffic chaos early in the day. They urge you to schedule your trip across the Astoria-Megler Bridge before or after the event – or on another day entirely. Vehicles will be guided and detoured away from the bridge during the event's 2.5 hours.

“We appreciate the assistance and coordination from the many agencies that provide traffic control, security and safety for this event.” stated David Reid, Executive Director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce. “The bridge closure is a significant undertaking and we acknowledge that it impacts people beyond our registered participants. We wish to thank the community for your patience and understanding as we preserve this annual tradition while responding to official concerns for the safety of our volunteers and participants.”

Registration reached capacity on September 25.

"We appreciate the hundreds of volunteers who give their time and services to the event," said Wilkie.

You can see a list of available jobs and sign up for a shift through the volunteer page of the event website.



For more information, contact the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber of Commerce at 503-325-6311 or visit www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com

Colunbia Crossing photos courtesy Astoria-Warrenton Chamber

