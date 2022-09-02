Art and Movies Added to Central Oregon Coast Festival, Florence Wine & Chowder Trails

Published 02/09/22 at 4:43 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Florence, Oregon) – The return of a central Oregon coast favorite also heralds something new: the Florence Wine & Chowder Trails has recently added two events. (Above: just north of Florence)

Florence Wine & Chowder Trails hits town again on February 18 to 20, warming up people's palates on President's Day Weekend. This time, however, something new is in the works with a wine and movie crossover event and a showing of art featuring wines.

Glass float searchers can get a passport and map to approximately three dozen sites to find the artful objects, “hidden” in plain sight, and get the merchant's stamp. The more stamps a searcher collects, the better their chances of taking home a glass float. Passports will be available online at FlorenceChamber.com and at the Visitors Center, 290 Highway 101. All the glass floats will be given away Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in Old Town.

Registrants receive a commemorative wineglass and 10 winetasting tickets for $15. The chowder ballot/glass float passport is $5. Hannigan asks compassionate compliance and a positive attitude toward merchants, servers, and other attendees regarding any Covid-19 requirements at individual sites.

New this year is a corresponding event at City Lights Cinemas titled the “City Lights Cinemas Vino Challenge.” City Light's invites people to enjoy a limited engagement screening of the hilarious Sundance Film Festival hit Bottle Shock, starring the late Alan Rickman with friends, along with film and wine themed games, and pizza from Florence's popular 1285 Restobar. This event begins at 7:00 on Saturday, February 19 and the film shows at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors, and $6.50 for City Lights Cinemas members and are available at citylightscinemas.com or at the door. Proof of covid vaccination will be required upon arrival, and state mask mandate policies will be followed.

Also new this year is the free “A Taste of Art and Wine” presented by the Florence Regional Arts Alliance (FRAA) at the Florence Events Center on Saturday, February 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, February 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The FRAA portion of the overall event will pair wine from regional wineries with a juried art show of 2D and 3D artwork with exhibits of local art and craftsmanship. Exhibits will feature demonstrations and works of art in wood; creative art and growing ideas for the garden; fiber creations like hand woven clothing, felted and quilted items, and wearable knit and crochet items; glass works of art; jewelry in various media; pottery, paintings, and more.

“These two new ancillary events are a great example of Chamber members supporting an event and adding value to it. We encourage and commend this kind of creative thinking and hope to see more local entities becoming an integral part of the big weekend,” said Florence Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bettina Hannigan. “Specific times and locations are still being finalized for the main Wine, Chowder, and Glass Float trails, but we wanted to get the word out so people can plan early to book their rooms for the long weekend,” she added.

For more information on the event at the Florence Area Chamber of commerce visit FlorenceChamber.com, watch their Facebook page at Florence Oregon Coast, or call 541-997-3128. For more information on A Taste of Art and Wine Festival, contact Claudia Brown, FRAA Event Chair at 541-902-1933. For more information on the City Lights event, contact education director Jared Anderson jared@thesiuslawarchive.com or 541-305-0014.

