Most Popular Yachats, Oregon Photos of the Year 2012

Published 01/27/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Coast Beach Connection's FB page has been a busy place over 2012, and photos are the one thing that really get our fans frothing and commenting.

We've already shown off the most popular Oregon coast photos of the year according to our FB page, so now we begin to break down the most popular by city area – as there are so many that have gotten so much attention. It's time to look at what caused the most discussion from Yachats, on the central Oregon coast.

Somewhat early in the year this little beauty (above) made quite the impression. A hidden cove lays tucked away at the northern end of Yachats, and it yields stunning sights like this pretty much all the time.

People flipped over images of this iconic Oregon coast spot: Cape Perpetua. More specifically, they loved the view, but also where this view came from. More on that in the next paragraph.

The atmospheric rock walls are one point of beauty, but the stone shelter here at the top of Perpetua was really the focus of attention. There were a series of these on Oregon Coast Beach Connection FB page, and all seemed to snag huge accolades and fascination.

Strawberry Hill, a ways south of town, made for unbelievable sights like this in the spring. But this spot only got better later in the year.

Also at Strawberry Hill, the waning sun created a whole series of magical moments later in the summer. Starfish here seemed to be enjoying the whole scene quite a bit.

A huge reception was in store for this shot during the summer at Yachats: that big, rather iconic log with intricate features. The photo grabbed over 150 likes.

Among the most popular photos of the entire year came from Neptune State Park. This ethereal sunset moment in early September snagged over 170 likes on FB.

There was a whole series here, actually. This spot yielded incredible moment after moment, as the sunlight quickly changed shades. This somewhat purple moment got nearly 100 likes.

Another very purple moment snagged even more. This whole series also showed how incredibly far away the tide was from where it is normally. Huge sand levels during the summer and early fall made for this unusual faux low tide situation.

