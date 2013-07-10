Central Oregon Coast Mushroom Fest Blooms Next Weekend

Published 10/07/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – It's all in reverence to the mushroom on the central Oregon coast from October 18 through 20, as the little town of Yachats holds its annual festival of fungi: the Yachats Mushroom Festival. It's a mix of talks, walks, fine food, cooking demos, science and communing with the natural side of the central Oregon coast in a whole new way.

There is a shuttle bus going around town, which is helpful for the parking situation – especially getting to and from the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. The wristband for this is $5 for the weekend, though most events within the festival itself are free.

The Friday Night Reception begins at 7:30 p.m., where you can meet the educators and get previews of the talks, along with dinner, dessert and a wine bar. Ticket prices to be announced on the Yachats site.

Throughout all three days, restaurants in Yachats will be spotlighting the mushroom with special menus. They call it the Yachats Village Fungi Feast. Find Yachats lodging here.

Cape Perpetua Scenic Area Walks include 22 guided mushroom walks of various levels (A through D), offered at Cape Perpetua during the weekend – one of the most stunning features of the entire Oregon coast. You may pre-register for Cape Perpetua walks by phone the week before the festival at (541) 547-3289, (541) 547-3251, or walk-in. Maximum of 12 people on each walk. Walks participants should arrive about 10 minutes before scheduled walk time. All walks are free. They go from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Taking the commuter bus to the walks is suggested as parking at Cape Perpetua Visitors Center is limited.

Little flicks and slide presentations about mushrooms happen at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center through the weekend, and mushroom exhibits inhabit the Yachats Commons.

On Saturday at 10 a.m. it's What Are Mushrooms? Dr. Steven Carpenter, Pacific Analytical Laboratory, Corvallis, gives a general presentation on what fungi are, what they do, and what mushrooms themselves are all about.

At 12:20 p.m. it's Lichens: Fungi in Disguise with Dr. Matt Trappe, OSU College of Forestry with NW Advanced Renewables Alliance. It's amazing how surrounded we are by lichens; they are so common we hardly notice them. This presentation, including photos, covers lichen basics and other related surprises.

These happen at the Yachats Commons, (Hwy 101 & W 4th St.), and require the festival's $5 wristband.

Forest Trail Walks in the Village happen both weekend days, starting at 10 a.m. There are five of them throughout the festival. This is an in-town forest trail; trail includes moderate climb and descent with rustic steps/stairs, as well as flat level areas. Groups meet Walk Leaders 15 minutes before each walk at the flagpole in front of the Yachats Commons and car pool. Maximum of 12 people on each walk. All walks are free.

If weather permits, there will be the outdoor market with fresh local produce, fresh and dried native forest fungi, and local arts and crafts. This is the last Yachats Farmers' Market weekend of the season. Find Yachats lodging, on the central Oregon coast, here.

For more information, call Beverly Wilson, event Coordinator for the Yachats Chamber. 541-547-3530; Toll-free: 800-929-0477, www.yachats.org. More about Yachats below, including the detailed Yachats Virtual Tour, Map.

