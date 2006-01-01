Oregon Coast Weather Downs and Ups This Week

Published 04/23/2011

(Oregon Coast) – A week of exceptional and sunny weather on the Oregon coast is about to come to end – at least for a few days. But the big, yellow orb in the sky is predicted to return in full force by the weekend, even if this parade is going to quite literally get rained for the early part of the week (above: this week near Yachats).

So far, the Oregon coast region has been basking in plenty of blue skies most of the week, albeit often chilly temperatures. The result has been, among other things, great whale watching weather and conditions, with the area around Florence and Yachats especially packed with the cetaceans, often seen spouting and causing a stir among spectators on land.

Cannon Beach

Tonight – Saturday night – occasional light rain is set to kick, with low winds around five to 10 mph.

Sunday, the clouds will return, along with more rain, and temperatures around 51. Monday will bring more wind and rain, with a possible sizable downpour of around half an inch.

The extended forecast says that Tuesday things will calm down a tad, with periods of rain but still plenty of wind. Temperatures will reach the upper 40’s for highs, so it definitely won’t be summer weather.

On Wednesday, the highs will be in the low 50’s and lows in the low 40’s.

Lincoln City

Thursday will bring periods of rain and clouds, but this could mean the coastal region may have those characteristic spring days of vastly alternating weather systems – going from rainy to sunny very quickly, and then back and forth. Highs will be in the low 50’s and lows in the low 40’s.

Things will improve just in time for the weekend, so you may want to make your plans now for places like Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Seaside, Depoe Bay, Pacific City or Yachats.

On Friday, predictions are for rain again and similar temperature ranges, while Saturday is calling for vacillating back and forth between sunny and cloudy, with temperatures in the low 50’s and low 40’s.

Sunday looks again to be a mix of sun and clouds, while Monday appears to be looking more cloudy again.

Near Yachats

Seaside

