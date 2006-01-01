Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Tsunami Debris Boat on Oregon Coast Had Some Non-Native Species

Published 03/15/2013

(Florence, Oregon) – A derelict boat that is likely tsunami debris from Japan has been removed from a beach just north of Florence, after initial lab tests show at least one non-native species of mussel present. (Above: invasive species of mussel found on the boat, photo courtesy Surfrider)

The boat was found rather serendipitously by the Siuslaw Chapter of Surfrider Foundation at Muriel O. Ponsler Wayside, as volunteers started searching and analyzing beaches in that area as part of a new directive and partnership with NOAA. The group discovered the boat early in the morning on March 14, and by 7 p.m., it had been removed by Leisure Excavating from Florence and transported to a local landfill.

Photo courtesy OPRD

The boat was 24 feet long and nonmotorized. No pollution or other hazardous materials were detected, but there was marine life clinging to the debris. That sea life was scraped off the boat rather quickly, with samples sent off to OSU and to a Surfrider lab.

According to ODFW biologist Steve Rumrill, gooseneck barnacles, mussels, seaweeds and other marine organisms were attached to the hull. Many of those have not been identified yet, but Rumrill said some appeared to be non-native.

An initial test by Surfrider labs indicated one confirmed non-native species, however.

Charlie Plybon, manager of the local Surfrider organization, said tests they had done confirmed the presence of Mytilus galloprovincialis, which has been a problematic invasive in neighboring coastal states and around the pacific.

“It's not invasive here yet, but it has been in other places,” Plybon said.

Above: Photo courtesy Surfrider

There is Japanese writing on the vessel, but its exact origin and date it was lost haven't been determined. That information has been passed on to the Japanese Consulate.

Plybon said the volunteer group who made the discovery – consisting of volunteers Lisa Wallace, Al Costa, Jon Tipple and Amber Tucker – acted very quickly in responding to the find. It only took an hour to photograph the boat's ID plate and scrape off the sea life, which in turn allowed state authorities to react so quickly in its removal.

“The team had recently participated in a training and were well prepared to make rapid response notifications to agency leads, collect possible invasive species from the vessels - quick actions that helped lead to the securing and (eventual) removal of the vessel,” Plybon said in a post on the Surfrider website.

The boat was found in a remote section of the beach, but Plybon said it is believed the boat had just washed up within a few hours. It was low tide when the vessel was found, and the next high tide would've washed it back out. This means it could not have been around for very long. (Above: photo courtesy Surfrider).

 

More about the Ponsler beach area below, including a map, as well as at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Latest Related Oregon Coast Stories

Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast ...
16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival coming November 11 to 13. Yachats events
State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events
Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events
Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast
There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches - even more than meets the eye. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita
Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look
Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock
Big Music Fests on Central Oregon Coast: Classical in Yachats, Judy Collins
One massive feast of classical happens in the tiny town of Yachats, while the slightly bigger burgh of Newport welcomes 70s pop legend Judy Collins. Yachats events, Newport events
Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk
Join the City of Yachats Friday, June 10 at 12:45 pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk. Yachats events
Stonefield Beach: Views, Crazed Storm Damage, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
Stonefield Beach can have some distinctly different vibes and moods, depending on the weather and conditions. Between Yachats and Florence
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species
On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon. Florence events
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot
Not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 