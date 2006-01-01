Follow Oregon Coast updates at

Some Traffic Delays on Central Oregon Coast

Published 11//29/2011

(Florence, Oregon) – ODOT announced some work on sections of Highway 101 in Florence and in the Toledo area, just east of Newport.

Starting December 1, those driving along the Siuslaw River Bridge in Florence may experience some delays and congestion in the later evening hours. From 7 p.m. to 1 p.m., ODOT crews will be working on the bridge. Some inspections will be taking place, as well as working on lighting and adjusting the lift span.

Traffic around Newport

ODOT said there will be some single lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic. Delays may be as much as 20 minutes as the bridge is lifted and worked on.

Another bridge near Newport will also undergo some repair work. The intersection of Highway 20 from Corvallis to Newport and Highway 229 (the Siletz Highway) will experience some delays and congestion starting November 30. From 9 a.m. To 3 p.m., crews will be inspecting bridge structures between milepost 27 and milepost 31.14.

There will be single lane restrictions on Hwy 229, but those on Highway 20 should expect some congestion and/or slowing of traffic because it is so close to that work.

En route to the Oregon coast, Highway 219 – which intersects with Highway 99 towards the beaches – will receive some new pedestrian safety equipment where the highway meets Everest Road in Newberg. This is not far from Hwy 99 to the coast, but not part of the direct route.

A newcrosswalk and light system will be installed, and this project should begin in December. It's expected to be completed in March of 2012.

The work will result in some minor delays and periodic lane closures, which could increase congestion – briefly – along Highway 99 to and from the coast, at least during higher traffic periods.

