Tide Pool Discovery Days Coming to Central Oregon Coast Hotspot

Published 06/27/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – If you love exploring tide pools, then you probably already know about the Yachats area. It's a kind of Mecca for those who love the tinier creatures of the coast.

July 16 to 18, local experts will be holding “Tide Pool Discovery Days” at Cape Perpetua, featuring naturalists who can share the wonders of this smaller world. The creatures that inhabit these environments will be on display in a more in-depth manner as guides point out the miniscule wonders.

The guides will be on hand all three days - althought the exact times are still to be determined.

Thanks to low tides those days, you’ll be getting an eyeful – and an earful - about the life histories of these critters and the variety of life there. Each tide pool is unique and is essentially its own little world. You'll be up close and personal with life forms such as sea anemones, sea stars, sea urchins, feather boa kelp and many more.

After the tides come back in, there will be tide pool-related ranger programs, movies, display items and activities for kids will be offered up at the Visitor Center. Programs, films and hikes highlighting the entire Scenic Area will also be available.

The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center is located three miles south of Yachats on Highway 101 and is open daily from 10 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. For more information, call the Visitor Center at 541-547-3289; visit them on the web at their site here.

The entire area around Yachats in this part of the central Oregon coast is full of tide pool possibilities: even in various places within town, like along the main viewing area near downtown or next to the 804 Trail.

Other spots to go looking include the marine gardens around Cook’s Chasm (just south of Cape Perpetua), Strawberry Hill (low tide only), Bob Creek State Park and Neptune State Park.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net