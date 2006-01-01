Oregon Coast January Preview for Tillamook, Manzanita, Rockaway, Nehalem

Published 12/20/2011

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Tillamook County, on the north Oregon coast, kicks back just a little in January, although there are still a good helping of art, theater, music and lecture events as the winter winds and chills set in (above: mysterious Cube Rock, near Manzanita).

January 11. Author Richard Powers. Author of "The Astoria Chinatown Conspiracy" will be speaking at the Tillamook County Library at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Tillamook County Library. 1716 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-4792.

January 14. Rockaway Beach Park & Rec. Rummage Sale. Rockaway Beach City Hall. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

January 20, 21, 27, 28, 29. Live theater: “The Mousetrap.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Thursday. Letterpress Open Studio. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Contact Sarah to schedule a session at accidentalpress@gmail.com. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. Work at your own level, no instructor. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $12. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 6. Kathryn Claire CD release. Kathryn Claire solo performance to promote her latest CD. 7:30-10 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 10, 17, 24, 31. Introduction to Family History. Instructor Karen Merrill Martin has been doing genealogy research for over 20 years, and has a certificate from the National Institute of Genealogical Studies. 2-3:30 p.m. Hoffman House Studio Classroom. 595 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 21. Manzanita Talent Show. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

January 28. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net