Talk on Beach Ecology Set for North Oregon Coast, July 31

Published 07/17/2011

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The varied denizens and ecosystems of Oregon coast beaches will be the subject of a special presentation in Cannon Beach on July 31 by regional author Stewart Schultz.

Schultz penned “The Northwest Coast: A Natural History” and still has a part time home on the north Oregon coast, al

Stewart Schultz

though he now teaches in Croatia. The talk will look at the creatures inhabiting these beaches and how the existence of each interacts with the rest of the environment and other creatures, along with plenty of natural history of the area.

His talk last year in Manzanita – similar to this one – brought in more than 80 attendees to the tiny venue.

While there are many talks on tidepools and beachcombing finds, in-depth presentations on beach ecology are rare, so the talk represents a special opportunity for those who enjoy coastal natural history.

CoastWatch is a program of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition. Phillip Johnson, the group’s executive director, will introduce Dr. Schultz and briefly describe the program and its volunteer opportunities.

Schultz is an ecologist who grew up in Oregon, and became fascinated by marine biology and coastal plants during family summers in Gearhart. He still has a family home in Rockaway Beach. He attended Reed College and the University of British Columbia, did research at the University of Oregon, and studied rare coastal plants for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and The Nature Conservancy. He now teaches at the University of Zadar, in the town of Zadar, Croatia.

The talk takes place at 1:30 p.m. at the Coaster Theatre, 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. Featuring slides, it is free.

Oregon Shores recently re-published “The Northwest Coast,” which had been long out of print. The book is available as a print-on-demand volume or in PDF downloadable form through the group’s website, http://oregonshores.org/.

