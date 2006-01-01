Oregon Coast Surf Contest for Kids, Teens Takes Place June 18

Published 05/31/2011

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast landmark and village called Otter Rock – between Newport and Depoe Bay – will again be host to a young person’s surf contest called the Otter Rock n’ Roll Youth Surf Contest and Beach Cleanup Challenge, happening on June 18. It’s open to all surfers – beginners or otherwise - 18 years of age and under. (Photos and artwork courtesy Surfrider Foundation).

The event happens on the beach, on the southern face of the headland.

Space is limited to 50 participants and pre-registration is $10. Registration closes at 7:45 a.m., and the event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration that day is $20.

It’s the third annual Otter Rock n’ Roll Youth Surf Contest and Beach Cleanup Challenge, and this year features prizes from local sponsors as well as additional activities and games for kids and teen. The festival includes the special Beach Cleanup Challenge, where youth can compete for different prizes through various stewardship activities.

The contest had its earliest genesis in the founding of International Surfing Day, which was created by the Surfrider Foundation and Surfing Magazine to unite surfers from around the world to celebrate this sport. Surfers also do their part by participating in various community events like clean-ups and restoration projects.

“International Surfing Day is a day for celebration and to give back to our oceans, waves, and beaches,” said the Newport chapter of the Surfrider Foundation in a press release. “The Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, in collaboration with the Portland and Siuslaw Chapters and local sponsors, give back to our youth and community with this engaging event.”

Otter Rock n’ Roll is usually the weekend prior to International Surfing Day to encourage participation in both exciting events.

More information is at www.otterrockandroll.com

Scenes from the surrounding area, which is adjacent to the Devil's Punchbowl:

