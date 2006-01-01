Space Colonization Lecture on Oregon Coast in May

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum will host Portland State University professor Dr. Cameron M. Smith in May for a lecture on the possibilities of space colonization. Dr. Smith is a respected scholar on various anthropological subjects, but on May 9 in Cannon Beach he goes a little out of this world. (Above: Cannon Beach at night)

Dr. Smith will be discussing a topic close to his heart: space exploration, emigration and his latest book, Emigrating Beyond Earth: Human Adaptation and Space Colonization. Smith says that this book has been on his mind since the 1970’s, when his father gave him a NASA publication called Space Settlements.

Smith's talk will explore the longer-term, broader-scale implications of the evolutionary process for our species and explain why it is not technocratic, machine-centered endeavor, but a natural continuation of human adaptation.

Dr. Smith has also appeared PBS, The History Channel, and on the National Geographic channel. He was recently interviewed by Theoretical Physicist Michio Kaku on his radio show Science Fantastic.

With a PhD in Archaeology from Canada’s Simone Fraser University, Smith has published scientific works in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, as well as Scientific American, Scientific American MIND, Archaeology Magazine, South American Explorer, Spaceflight, Skeptical Inquirer, The Next Step, and The Bulletin of Primitive Technology.

This event is free and is open to the public.

More information about Dr. Smith is available on his website: http://www.cameronmsmith.com/

Dr. Cameron M. Smith Lecture. May 9, at 7 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce (corner of Sunset and Spruce) in Cannon Beach. 503-436-9301 www.cbhistory.com

