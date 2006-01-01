Freezing Temps, Some Snow This Week for Oregon Coast

Published 02/21/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting frozen beaches and some amount of snow for even the Oregon coast this week, much like the rest of the state. While the snow isn’t 100 percent certain, it won’t be more than a dusting on the beaches with little to no accumulation (above: snow dusting near Depoe Bay).

A special weather statement from the NWS addresses the beaches and especially the coast range, which include routes to and from the coast.

“Snow showers are expected to increase Monday night through Wednesday, with snow levels expected to drop to near the valley floors Wednesday,” said the NWS in a bulletin. “There appears to be a good chance for heavy snowfall in the mountains during the week, but at lower elevations the prospects for snow are considerably more uncertain.”

On Wednesday, rain showers are predicted for the coast range, although snow levels will have already dipped down to 700 feet to 500 feet, then down to 400 feet in the evening. Snow showers are predicted at that time, and a mix of rain and snow predicted for Thursday through Saturday for the mountainous region. This area includes routes to and from the beaches such as Highway 26, Highway 18, Highway 20 and Highway 126.

This will probably translate to some slippery conditions, if not periods of actual heavy snowfall. Caution is urged on these roads, and it would be a good idea to stick to driving in the daylight hours.

Pay close attention to Oregon Coast Beach Connection’s Road Conditions page, which contains information streamed straight from ODOT. There is still the possibility nothing will happen in terms of precipitation.

The temperature range in the coast range will be highs around 30 degrees and lows down to 26 degrees at times, with Friday and Saturday warming up.

On the Oregon coast itself, places like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Yachats and Newport are looking at freezing temperatures in the very least, but possibly some snow.

The snow becomes “likely” according to the NWS on Wednesday, with snow levels dropping to 1000 feet above the coastline, and accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Lows around 28 degrees.

Thursday, the NWS is predicting likely snow again, but little to no accumulation, with a low around 29.

Friday and Saturday there exists a chance of snow showers, so those with the weekend off may get to see a rare sight: a little bit of snow on the beaches. Lows will be freezing, around 27 degrees those nights.

