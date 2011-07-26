Latest on Shellfish and Minus Tides on Oregon Coast

Published 07/28/2011

(Oregon Coast) – UPDATE: As of July 29 mussel harvesting has reopened.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) issued a statement regarding the closure of some Oregon coast beaches to razor clam digging, while mussel harvesting has reopened on the north coast. (above: Tillamook Bay, where clamming and mussel can be quite awesome).

These are in effect as of July 26, 2011.

Clamming on the north coast - around Seaside and Warrenton - is closed until September 30.

While a series of stunning minus tides continues until August 3, with more later in the month (see Oregon Coast Picks of the Week), ODFW has closed the coast’s much prolific provider of mussels – most of Clatsop County beaches. The closure goes until September 30, and includes Seaside, Gearhart, Warrenton and around Astoria.

The closure affects everything north of Tillamook Head, so this does not include Cannon Beach. That north coast town is still open.

“The closure is to protect newly-set young clams that are establishing themselves on the beach during this time of the year,” ODFW said in a release. “Since 1967, ODFW has closed the 18 miles of beaches in Clatsop County to razor clam digging on July 15.”

Otherwise, digging for razor clams is open along the rest of the Oregon coast.

For other shellfish:

Bay clam harvesting is open along the entire Oregon coast from the Columbia River to the California border. ODFW cautioned the consumption of whole recreationally harvested scallops is not recommended. However, coastal scallops are not affected by this closure when only the adductor muscle is eaten.

Cannon Beach is still open to clamming, however

Mussel harvesting was closed on much of the northern Oregon coast - but has reopened on Friday. Because of toxins, harvesting of mussels was shut down from the Columbia River to Cape Meares.

It has opened up again.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture's shellfish safety hotline is toll free and provides the most current information regarding shellfish safety closures. The ODA Web pages may not be updated as quickly as the shellfish safety hotline. Please call the shellfish safety hotline before harvesting: 1-800-448-2474. http://www.dfw.state.or.us/mrp/ then click on the shellfish icon.

Bay clamming at Newport

Cape Meares: this place northward is shut down to mussel harvesting due to toxins.

