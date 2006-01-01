Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Central Oregon Coast September Preview: Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 08/14/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – September on the central Oregon coast doesn't really bring fall – it brings the famed Second Summer. This is the warmest time of the year on the coast, and so it follows that some of the most awesome events of that month are held outdoors in Newport and Depoe Bay.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

August 31-September 1. Glass Pumpkin Patch. Approximately 1,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins in a wide variety of colors, sizes and prices. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Back in the Day Antiques & Collectibles. 17378 N. Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon.

August 31-September 2. Toledo Art Walk. Open studios and galleries throughout Toledo. Toledo, Oregon. www.toledoarts.info.

September 1-2. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 1-2. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 1-2. Labor Day Weekend Family Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 3, 5. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 7-8. Newport Wild Seafood Weekend. A celebration of the Northwest’s vital wild-caught seafood industry and the fishermen and families who go to sea to harvest it. Cook-off, wild seafood market, brunch, and more. Port Dock 7 and along the Boardwalk. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfishermenswives.com.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.
(206) 547-2707. Newport and Depoe Bay, Oregon.  www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org

September 11. Aquatots: Swimming Schools of Fish. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 20. Octoberfest in Depoe Bay. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 21. Indian Style Salmon Bake. Over 2,000 pounds of salmon is slow roasted to perfection on alder stakes, just as the native Americans did 2,000 years ago. Watch as native Americans perform their traditional dance and song. Adults $18 in advance or $20 at the gate. Age 12 and under $9 in advance or $10 at the gate. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 22. Music in the Park. Family-oriented day in the park with live music by local greats. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 22. Lecture: To Cut or Not to Cut: Censorship in Literature. The Newport Public Library kicks off Banned Books Week with an Oregon Humanities program featuring Reed College professor Pancho Savery. 2 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 N.W. Nye St. Newport, Oregon.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 29. Hands-on Pizza Experience with Chef Bruce. Cold fermentation pizza dough, roasted tomato and San Marzano tomato sauces and various toppings will be provided. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

