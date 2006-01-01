Central Oregon Coast September Preview: Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 08/14/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – September on the central Oregon coast doesn't really bring fall – it brings the famed Second Summer. This is the warmest time of the year on the coast, and so it follows that some of the most awesome events of that month are held outdoors in Newport and Depoe Bay.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

August 31-September 1. Glass Pumpkin Patch. Approximately 1,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins in a wide variety of colors, sizes and prices. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Back in the Day Antiques & Collectibles. 17378 N. Coast Hwy. Newport, Oregon.

August 31-September 2. Toledo Art Walk. Open studios and galleries throughout Toledo. Toledo, Oregon. www.toledoarts.info.

September 1-2. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 1-2. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 1-2. Labor Day Weekend Family Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 3, 5. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 7-8. Newport Wild Seafood Weekend. A celebration of the Northwest’s vital wild-caught seafood industry and the fishermen and families who go to sea to harvest it. Cook-off, wild seafood market, brunch, and more. Port Dock 7 and along the Boardwalk. Newport, Oregon. www.newportfishermenswives.com.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Newport and Depoe Bay, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org

September 11. Aquatots: Swimming Schools of Fish. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

September 20. Octoberfest in Depoe Bay. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 21. Indian Style Salmon Bake. Over 2,000 pounds of salmon is slow roasted to perfection on alder stakes, just as the native Americans did 2,000 years ago. Watch as native Americans perform their traditional dance and song. Adults $18 in advance or $20 at the gate. Age 12 and under $9 in advance or $10 at the gate. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 22. Music in the Park. Family-oriented day in the park with live music by local greats. Depoe Bay City Park. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2889. www.depoebaychamber.org.

September 22. Lecture: To Cut or Not to Cut: Censorship in Literature. The Newport Public Library kicks off Banned Books Week with an Oregon Humanities program featuring Reed College professor Pancho Savery. 2 p.m. Newport Public Library. 35 N.W. Nye St. Newport, Oregon.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 29. Hands-on Pizza Experience with Chef Bruce. Cold fermentation pizza dough, roasted tomato and San Marzano tomato sauces and various toppings will be provided. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

