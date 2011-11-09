October Preview: Events in Seaside, Cannon Beach Astoria

Published 09/11/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – Fall on the Oregon coast still means a fair amount of beautiful weather, at least until the middle of October. In recent years this has lasted a little longer into the month, so it’s quite possible that the fun of Halloween, various food fests and doggie events won’t be the only reason to frequent the beaches. (Above: Astoria)

October 1. Rock the Beach benefit walk/ run. Scenic 10k and 5K routes. A benefit for the Cannon Beach preschool and children’s center. $10-$20. 10:30 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cbchildren.org.

October 1. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

October 1-2. Sunset Empire Orchid Society Show and Sale. Admission is $2 general, $1 seniors. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Bob Chisholm Community Center. 1225 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon. 503-861-1344

October 6. Harvest Fest. Multicourse German dinner with beer pairings. A benefit for Cannon Beach Backpack Program and Food Pantry. 6 p.m. $60. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1197.

October 11. Seaside Kids Pancake Feed. Fundraiser for Seaside Kids.

5-7 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

October 16. Dog Show on the Beach. Contests include Cutest Puppy, Fluffiest Dog, Frisbee Catch, and Best Handshake. A benefit for the Clatsop County Animal Shelter. Registration at 9 a.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.surfsand.com/pets.asp.

October 22. Seaside’s Got Talent. Local talent show sponsored by the Seaside Chamber of Commerce. 6-8:30 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391.

October 28-29. Seaside Sashay. The Sashay Square Dance Festival is presented by the Hayshaker Square Dance Club. A craft fair is open to the public from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

October 31. Halloween Happenin’. Downtown Seaside, Oregon. 503-717-1914. www.seasidedowntown.com.

October 31. Sunset Thriller & Fall Funfest. Halloween carnival and haunted house. $1, free for kids under 3. 5-8 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon.

Astoria Events:

Every Sunday. Live music at Fort George Brewery. 8 p.m. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

October 2. The Great Columbia Crossing. 10k walk/run from Washington to Astoria. 7 a.m. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311. www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com.

October 2 & 9. Astoria Sunday Market. Taste, shop, explore. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown at 12th St. Astoria, Oregon.

October 8. Astoria Art Walk. Enjoy art, hors d’oeuvres and wine at participating businesses. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 1-888-325-4485.

October 8-9. Astoria Timber Festival. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937. Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 360-642-2368. www.astoriatimberfestival.com.

October 9. The Shangri-La Chinese Acrobats. Direct from the People’s Republic of China. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. www.liberty-theater.org.

October 14-15. Monster Truck & Mud Bogs. See Monsterjam monster trucks like Maximum Destruction, Bounty Hunter, and Grave Digger live. Gates at 5:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937. Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 360-642-2368. www.clatsopfairgrounds.com.

October 29-30. Cross Crusade Cyclocross Race. The River City Bicycles Cross Crusade holds its cyclocross bike race, with 400 to 600 riders expected to participate. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937. Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 360-642-2368. www.clatsopfairgrounds.com.

October 29. Downtown Trick-Or-Treating. Participating merchants offer treats. Astoria, Oregon.

October 29. Troll Radio Revue. A family variety show hosted by Skinnamarink’s Debbie Twombly. 11 a.m. Performing Arts Center. 16th & Franklin streets. Astoria, Oregon.

October 31. Halloween Hellorium Concert. Party, costumes and beer. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

October 31. Monster Bash. Halloween activities. 5-7 p.m. Clatsop County Fairgrounds. 92937. Walluski Loop. Astoria, Oregon. 360-642-2368. www.clatsopfairgrounds.com.

