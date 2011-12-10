Oregon Coast November Preview: Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria

Published 10/12/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – As the winds pick up, the seas swell and the winter approaches, the north Oregon coast warms up with some awesome adventures. It's November in Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria – starting off with Cannon Beach and Seaside listings (above: Seaside).

November 4-6. Stormy Weather Art Festival. Demonstrations, receptions, and meet the artist events. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.cannonbeach.org/chamber/events/stormy/stormy-weather.html.

November 5. First Saturday Art Walk. Maps for the walk are available at participating businesses, the Seaside Chamber and Seaside Visitors Bureau. 5-7 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

November 8. Fourth Annual Iron Chef Goes Coastal. Silent auction at 5 p.m., 6 pm: People’s Choice tasting at 6 p.m., chef competition at 7 p.m. Tickets available at US Banks in Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach, and at the door. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com.

November 11. Veteran’s Day Flag Raising Ceremony. 10:55 a.m. Seaside Elks Lodge #1748. 324 Ave. A. Seaside, Oregon.

November 12. Downtown Wine Walk. An afternoon and evening of great wines, great food and great fun! Required, commemorative wine glasses are sold at three downtown locations for $7.50 each. 3-7 p.m. Downtown Seaside, Oregon.

November 18-December 30. Coaster Theatre presents “Annie Get Your Gun.” Irving Berlin’s classic musical is an American treasure presented for the first time on the Coaster stage. For reservations, dates and times call 503-436-1242. 108 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.coastertheatre.com.

November 25-27. Seaside Holiday Gift Fair. All items handcrafted and Santa will there. Friday 1-7 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 First Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com.

November 25. Seaside Yuletide Parade. 7-8:30 p.m. Parade, tree lighting, carols and refreshments. Downtown Seaside, Oregon.503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com.

November 26. Gingerbread Tea. The Seaside Museum and Historical Society presents their annual gingerbread tea. 2-4 p.m. Butterfield Cottage. 570 Necanicum Dr. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasidemuseum.org/christmas.cfm.

Astoria

November 1-December 1. No Shave November. Contestants should enter a picture of themselves, clean-shaven, next to a Nov. 1st or later newspaper to be entered into the beard growing contest. Winner chosen Dec. 1st. Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

November 5. Fashion Show and Tea. Proceeds will provide mammograms for women in need and other cancer care services at Columbia Memorial Hospital.

1:30 p.m. $35. Elks Ballroom. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-3208.

November 5, 12, 19. Wine tasting at the Cellar on 10th. 1-4 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

November 5, 12. Winemaker’s Dinner. Dine in the Cellar Room and enjoy a five-course gourmet meal paired with a featured wine. 6-9 p.m. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

November 11. Veterans Day Living History Program. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park Historic Area. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1671.

visitftstevens.com/index.php.

November 12. Astoria Art Walk. Enjoy art, hors d’oeuvres and wine at participating businesses. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 1-888-325-4485.

November 13. Live music: Southern Skies. Bluegrass band. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

November 18. North V beer release. Fort George’s annual winter ale will be offered in 22 oz bottles as well as on draft. Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

November 20. Live music: Renegade Minstrels. Americana band. 8 p.m. Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

November 25. St. Lucia Festival Of Lights. 7 p.m. Astoria High School. 1001 W. Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 1-800-875-6807.

More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....

More About Cannon Beach Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net