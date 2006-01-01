N. Oregon Coast Sees Yet Another New Seal Pup

Published 06/14/2011

(Seaside, Oregon) – The second seal pup in a week was born to Seaside Aquarium yesterday morning in the wee hours, about 1:15 a.m. on June 13 (all photos Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium).

The little one is believed to be a male, although aquarium staff are not sure yet. The new pup is the offspring of the harbor seal called Scully. Tiffany Boothe of the aquarium said mom and the newborn are doing well.

Exactly a week ago a female pup was born to Greta – a seal that was eventually named Frankie.

Staff at the aquarium wait a while to uncover the sex of the pup, because this takes a fair amount of handling and can stress the mother and newborn.

“Frankie is already wowing visitors with her silly antics,” Boothe said.

The new pup does not yet have a name, and the opportunity to name the pup will be sold to the highest bidder in this week’s Hot Rod Charity Golf Tournament auction in Seaside. A portion of the proceeds will go the Providence Seaside Hospital to help them purchase new baby warmer.

Keith Chandler, general manager of the aquarium, said seals can take an average of two hours in their labor process, though this can differ widely.

“Like any other animal, it depends on the individual,” Chandler said. “The ones that have been through it before take less time.”

Scully has given birth before.

Chandler said you can tell when harbor seals first go into labor when they hop up on dry land and then you can see the contractions.

This may not be the end of the newborns for the aquarium. They believe there may well be yet a third seal pregnancy happening.

“We have one more that’s probably pregnant, but it’s hard to tell at this point,” Chandler said. “They’re so fat it just kind of sneaks up on them.”

Seaside Aquarium is on the Prom in Seaside – on the north Oregon coast. 503-738-6211. (Seaside is just north of Cannon Beach and south of Astoria)

