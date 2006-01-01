Central Oregon Coast Swells with Thousands for Seafood Wine Fest

Published 02/13/2012

(Newport, Oregon) - Over 80 wineries, dozens of food booths and arts and crafts booths, along with almost 20,000 people: Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival has got your number this year.

The 35th Annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival takes place February 23 to 26 this time around, having added a fourth night – Thursday, February 23. This special night is for pre-sale ticket holders only, and includes a commemorative glass, while this is an extra cost on the other three days.

This year's theme is “Swingin' on the Vine for the 35th Time” and the presenting sponsor is Chinook Winds Casino.

The Newport Seafood and Wine Festival brings well over 17,000 people to the central Oregon coast town each year, with attendance records being broken in recent years. 2010 had 19,465 revelers show up to the festival.

Over 150 vendors are taking part this year. Among the wineries are two from the Oregon coast: Flying Dutchman and Nehalem Bay Winery. Other vintners include 12 Ranch Wines, Abacela Wines, Abiqua Wind Vineyard, Adelsheim Winery, Hauer of the Dauen, Cliff Creek Cellars, Coleman Vineyard, Columbia Crest Winery, Willamette Valley Vineyards and Lone Oak Vineyards.

Food vendors include many coastal local delights. Some of those you'll find this year include: Lovin Spoonful, Local Ocean, Oregon Oyster Farms, Nye Beach Sweets, Newport Café, Savory Café, Original Shrimp & Crab, Tres Classique Specialty Foods, Sadas Sushi Bar, Rogue Creamery, Crepe Neptune, Shrimply Delicious, Brevin's Solid Gold Fudge, C&H Classic Smoked Fish and Canby Asparagus.

This massive event is in a tented venue located near the Rouge Ales Brewery at the South Beach Marina in Newport.



Pre-sale tickets are still available. See www.newportchamber.org to purchase these online. Special group rates are available as well.



Festival Information, Hours, Prices



Thursday, Feb 23 6 pm - 10 pm $15 (includes a commemorative wine glass this night only, tickets pre-sale only)



Friday, Feb 24 2 pm - 9 pm $12



Saturday, Feb 25 10 am - 6 pm $17



Sunday, Feb 26 10 am - 4 pm $7



E-Tickets have a transaction fee not included in the above pricing, holders of E-Tickets are received through a special expedited entrance. Ticket prices do not include wine tasting. Food item prices range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries too for off premises consumption.

Also a part of the festival is the Commercial Wine Competition, now in it’s 26th year. It has become one of the most prestigious medals a winery can attain. This year there were 167 entries, of those 25 received Gold medals, 45 received Silver, and 29 received Bronze. The Best of Show was taken by Ponzi Vineyards 2008 Chardonnay, a Willamette Valley Reserve.



You must be 21 years or older to attend this event and must have valid ID (no exceptions).



For more information call 800-262-7844.

