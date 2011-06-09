Rocktoberfest Takes over North Oregon Coast Town in September

Published 09/06/2011

North coast band The Oyster Shooters (courtesy photo)

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) - For a few years now the north coast town of Rockaway Beach goes nuts every mid-September with a growing phenomenon called Rocktoberfest. This year it takes place on September 17 and 18, and is a benefit for local food banks as well as the Lions Club.

For that weekend, the entire main beach access where the red caboose sits is taken over by a bevy food booths, beer and wine and a stage packed with lots of live music. The smells of all sorts of delicious delicacies hits the air along with the strains of some of the finest musicians on the north coast.

The event is very family friendly, but a favorite is watching the shows from the beer and wine garden, as locals and visitors alike mingle beneath what is usually the best weather for the entire year on the Oregon coast.

This year‘s Rocktoberfest is $8 admission each day, $12 for both days, or $5 and four cans of food each day. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



The music line up for Saturday is:

Deathgrass is a country rock/Americana band from the north Oregon coast town of Garibaldi - just next door to Rockaway Beach.

Blue Bullet Band performs next.

Folk band Tillamooks then takes the stage.

Up next is The Exiles from Tillamook County, performing a mix of alternative and classic rock covers.

The evening rounds out with indie rock band Rudefish.

On Sunday, things begin with acoustic folk rocker Wil Duncan.

Mercury then takes the stage, also performing folk rock.

For more information, see http://www.rockawaybeach.net/rocktoberfest or call the chamber at 855-233-6362

