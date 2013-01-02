Unique Delights of Rockaway Beach, Oregon Skies

Published 02/01/2013


(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) - It's not as if the skies are different in this north Oregon coast town, or that they're by and large prettier than the rest of the coastline to any degree. It's simply that something just happens around here with that great blue yonder – likely just coincidence - but it feels like a little more often than usual.

You don't always notice it, but frequently the skies play the biggest part in an especially fetching scene on the Oregon coast. Rockaway Beach seems to have a way of pointing out these magnificent moments to your eye.

That great expanse of sand here lends itself well to whatever is happening above. This, at times, is reflected in the wet sands of Rockaway with remarkable effect (as in the photo above).


Another moment of reflection – both visually and personally – may lead to discoveries like this. There are times that sky seems indistinguishable from the sand. This is always mind-blowing, and if you just take the time to notice It can give you the feeling you're walking out onto the sky itself.


The skies of the Oregon coast are always especially dramatic in springtime. Few photographs of Rockaway Beach exhibit that better than these moody yet heavenly cloud formations and muted colors.


Perhaps some of the atmospheric magic happens here because of the presence of Neahkahnie Mountain about 12 miles to the north. This headland, along with the rest of Cape Falcon, seems to attract its own weather system. Here, it appears to direct traffic in the air overhead, causing the clouds to be quite engaging.


What people often miss about the Oregon coast is what happens just after dusk, just after those amazing sunsets. Indeed, you don't even need a wowing sundown that's visible to produce exceptional sights. Case in point: at this moment, about a half hour after the sun went down, there were too many clouds to even see that sunset. Still, the post-dusk moment yielded this fantasy scene.

On a particularly dreary late fall day, the northern edge of Rockaway Beach, by the Nehalem Bay jetty, never saw much sun. But closing in on dark, even without the amazing sunset color splash, some exciting shades emerge.


Then, if you want to get really esoteric and ethereal, hang out on Rockaway Beach late at night, long after the last traces of any sunset have disappeared. On a cloudless night, you will not be disappointed.

In fact, you'll likely find the experience transformative, and literally out-of-this-world, as the rest of the galaxy and large chunks of the universe appear above you.

See more of Rockaway Beach at the Rockaway Beach, Manzanita Virtual Tour.

 

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining.....


Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

 

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Oregon Coast Health Advisories Lifted for Both Rockaway, Seal Rock
OHA sent out warnings to stay out of the ocean waters at Seal Rock yesterday and Rockaway Beach the previous day
Oregon's Tillamook Coast Set for Action-packed Summer
Much is astir on this shoreline: Manzanita events, Rockaway Beach events, Garibaldi events, Tillamook events, Pacific City events
Rockaway Beach, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Southern Beaches, Shand Ave., Noct...
A rather hidden beach access at the southern tip; night video
Preview: N. Oregon Coast Events Include Pirates, Reggae, Kites, Dogs
Live music, reggae festival, bike to the coast, festivals that include kites, dogs, pirates and more. Manzanita events, Rockaway Beach events, Garibaldi events, Pacific City events
Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend: Kite Fest and Mysterious Shipwreck
Massive kite festival and a history lecture features some intriguing finds. Seaside events, Rockaway Beach events
Mother's Day Highlights on Oregon Coast Include Trains, Food, Glass Floats
Food, antiques, tours and even an audition for the Survivor TV show are just some of the possibilities. Lincoln City events, Garibaldi events, Rockaway Beach events, Newport events
Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots
There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, kids
Sonic Boom Rattles N. Oregon Coast Residents
Turned out to be just what many thought: a sonic boom from military aircraft doing exercises in the region. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Science

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 