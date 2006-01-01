Fog, Rain, Even Sun for Oregon Coast and Portland This Week

Published 12/16/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Gone are the crazy cold temperatures of early December, and now both the Oregon coast and inland valley areas like Portland are in for some rather regular early winter weather.

Monday means fog for Oregon coast towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats. This gives way to some sun along the Oregon beaches and highs up near 50.

Tuesday brings some early fog, some drizzle and then perhaps a few sun breaks to the Oregon coast, and again highs near 50. The low that night will be less than ten degrees away.

On Wednesday, things start to liven up as a 30 percent chance of rain gives way to winds as high as 21 mph. The low that night is predicted to be around 36 degrees, although forecasts from the National Weather Service seem to point to the central coast being a bit colder than the north Oregon coast.

Thursday, more areas of fog are set to come in with mostly cloudy conditions, and Friday and the rest of the weekend look to be somewhat rainy along the Oregon coast.

Interestingly enough, the Portland area is almost exactly the same forecast with very similar temperatures. Some fog today, rainy on Tuesday and some rain on Wednesday – with daytime highs and nighttime low very close to those on the coastline, which is normally a tad warmer than inland in winter.

Thursday also calls for some areas of fog around Portland but the low plunges to just below 40 degrees. Friday and the weekend look similar to the coast's forecast so far.

For complete Oregon coast weather click here; complete general Oregon weather is here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted