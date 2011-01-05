More Killer Whales Spotted on Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/01/2011

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – The yearly appearance of Orcas on the Oregon coast is getting a little more heated.

Reports from the Orca Network out of Seattle (www.orcanetwork.org) indicate two rather significant sightings in the last two days.

The network reports Jim Rice, from Newport’s Hatfield Marine Science Center and coordinator of the Marine Mammal Stranding Network, noting one sighting he received on Saturday, April 29.

Orca photo courtesy Whale Watch Center

“There was a brief sighting of four Orcas close to Yaquina Head, just north of Newport,” Rice told the network. “The observers said they were heading south and were out of sight within a short period of time.”

The network reports Jim Tate of Dockside Charters in Depoe Bay spotted two on Sunday, just offshore from the central Oregon coast village.

“No doubt there were more, but only one very large male and another with a medium dorsal were spotted,” Tate told the network.

A major spotting of them happened April 18 in Depoe Bay as about 20 were spotted zipping northward.

Every year about this time, almost exactly on April 15, they appear off the waters of this area, cruising around looking for the easiest prey to munch on, especially baby whales that are coming up north after being born off the waters of Mexico.

Orca photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium

The Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay said some were spotted in February already.

Weather conditions have greatly improved lately, which allow for easier sighting of the great cetaceans, which includes gray whales that are still migrating with their babies. The week of April 18 saw some incredible numbers of gray whales spouting and breaching in the Yachats area, although not many were seen up around Depoe Bay.

