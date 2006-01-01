More Images of Striking Oregon Coast Sand Levels from Summer

Published 09/21/2011

(Oregon Coast) – With high sea swells predicted over the coming week and a few stormy conditions already having occurred lately, it's likely these wonders have already disappeared. But as late as early September, many places on the Oregon coast were suddenly accessible where they weren't before.

Sand levels appeared to be higher than usual in numerous spots around the coast, creating an effect that made it look like a minus tide event much of the time. This, in turn, had created easier access to some rocky points and structures normally not found.

Because sand levels have gotten so high, it creates a kind of sand bar – or barrier – in many beaches along the coast. This keeps the tide further out, which has made it look like a constant minus tide. You could see this at Beachside State Park by Yachats, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, around the Cannon Beach area, and with striking results at the Devil's Punchbowl near Depoe Bay (pictured here).

This has had some stunning effects at places like Oceanside, Arch Cape, Hug Point and others where rocky points don't allow access during regular tide levels. At Arch Cape, the basalt point is normally completely inaccessible, but for a time you could get to the other side to a hidden beach where a spectacular arch sits.

Oceanside's unique situation this summer: you can see the tide staying back from the headland (photo Trish Dougherty of Oceanside Beach Rentals).

At Arcadia State Park, just south of Cannon Beach, the rock structures normally at the tide line sometimes allowed you to walk out in front of them – getting a view usually only seen if you were in a boat.

Many of these interesting and new sights have been documented all summer not just by BeachConnection.net but by the volunteer group CoastWatch as well. You can see more at http://oregonshores.org/ and see their reports.

High sand levels also drastically changed the look and direction of D River in Lincoln City this summer as well.

More images from this memorable event below:

A sandbar alters the tide line greatly at Beachside State Park.

Arch Cape's arch

More of the arch

Next to inside of Devil's Punchbowl

A hidden beach next to the Punchbowl was also accessible

Tides normally cover this rock at Arcadia near Cannon Beach

