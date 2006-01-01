Oregon Coast Lodging Update and Advice: Newport's Wine Festival This Weekend

Published 02/20/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – Most or all of the lodgings in Newport are full for this weekend's Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, but there are still options nearby. There are some words of travel advice for that area you may want to heed as well, especially in regards to not drinking and driving.

It appears as if most or all of Newport has been reserved, and those that haven't are around $200 a night or more. You may have more luck at this listing of Newport, Oregon lodgings.

Oregon Coast Beach Connection has received reports of some trying to find lodging in that area and no luck for anything under $200 per night. One report indicated multiple tries to find any lodgings in Newport, so many it was “draining.”

Your best bets now are sticking to outlying towns, especially Depoe Bay. There is a full range of choices at the Depoe Bay lodging page. You are sure to find openings there, and many have incredibly nice deals this time of year.

Depoe Bay is the closest town, at around 14 miles north of Newport.

Waldport is the next closest town, and Yachats – at 24 miles away – is next after that. You will find numerous openings at the Yachats – Waldport lodging page.

To the north of Newport, just beyond Depoe Bay, Lincoln City is approximately 25 miles away. You will find plenty of availability there as well. See the Lincoln City lodging section.

Of course, even if you're staying in Newport it is illegal to drive when you've been drinking, so either make sure you have a designated driver or utilize the cabs in the area. If you're staying outside of Newport, this is doubly important.

Many of the cab services in the Lincoln County area will take you between Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport and Yachats. This can take a while to get one however.

One suggested option is Angel Cab out of Depoe Bay: 541-921-7973 http://www.depoebaytaxi.com/

The local Lincoln County transit system runs buses from Lincoln City down to Yachats, with service starting at 5:45 a.m. to around 6:30 p.m. This will not help you if you're out whooping it up in the later evening, of course. Also, there is no bus service on Sunday. http://www.co.lincoln.or.us/transit/

DUII penalties in Lincoln County can be stiffer than many other parts of the state, and all law enforcement agencies in that area will be out in full force over the weekend.

