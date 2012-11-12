Advanced Tickets Now on Sale for Massive Oregon Coast Seafood Wine Fest in February

Published 12/11/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – An Oregon coast favorite in February is ready for you now. There is much that is new for the 36th Annual Newport Seafood and Wine Festival on February 21 – 24, 2013. You'll find expanded hours and days of operation, an emphasis on advanced tickets, some coupon deals and much more.



In fact, advanced E-Tickets are already on sale and available at their festiva'ls new website, www.seafoodandwine.com.



Purchasing online tickets also ensures you won't have to wait in the long lines that often happen – especially on the Saturday of the event.



The festival has again added a fourth day: Thursday. That day is admission by E-Tickets only, and the number of tickets is limited to 1,000.



All E-Ticket prices will have an added processing fee. The number of tickets sold each day at the gate is limited.



Thursday 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. E-Ticket Only $15.00 (limited 1,000 tickets)



Friday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. $13.00 E-Tickets, they are $13.00 at the gate.



Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m, $18.00 for E-Tickets, and they are $13.00 at the gate



Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $7.00 for E-Tickets and $7.00 at the gate.



A three-day pass (February 22 - 24) is $32, and these are only available as advanced E-Tickets. Special rates are available for groups of 15 or more.



Tickets are also available with a wine glass purchase for an additional fee.



E-Tickets also offer a special coupon on the back that get’s them $5 off clothing at the Chamber booth.



This year's theme is Cirque du Vine and the presenting sponsor is again Chinook Winds Casino.



Ticket prices do not include wine tasting. Food item prices range from $1 and up. Wine sampling starts at $1 and glasses of wine are available for menu price. Bottles and cases of wine are sold by wineries, too.



Parking is available at the festival site for $5.00. Free shuttle buses will run on a regular schedule from downtown Newport and major hotels. Maps are available at local businesses and at the Chamber. Cab service is also available for a nominal fee.

Chamber officials are urging the public to purchase the advance tickets because long lines and capacity issues may force the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival to halt entry into the gate for longer periods, and you may not get in that day. Advance tickets do guarantee you entry that day.



For more information, call 800-262-7844.

