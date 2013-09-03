Central Oregon Coast Spring Break Highlights at Newport: for Kids and Grownups

Published 03/09/2013

(Newport, Oregon) - It's the town with two lighthouses, numerous aquarium and science attractions, a host of hiking possibilities, a waterfront full of sea lions and mammoth ships, some of the hottest bay crabbing on the Oregon coast, and miles of pristine beaches.

Newport abounds with things to do in spring break for both the kids and mom and dad. Wine tasting, culinary events, a high tea every Wednesday at the Grand Victorian BnB in Newport, and shopping along the Historic Bayfront will be of great interest to grownups.



Newport Oregon Virtual Tour - beaches, natural attractions, hidden spots

Kids, however, will scream with glee at the miles and miles of fluffy beaches, the myriad of sights and rock structures at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area (including the tallest lighthouse in Oregon), the other lighthouse overlooking Yaquina Bay, and camping or simply cavorting at South Beach State Park. Yaquina Bay and the waterfront host of dozens of crabbing spots, along with places to rent the gear. Numerous whale watch and fishing cruises operate out of the bay. Then, of course, there are the endlessly fascinating Oregon Coast Aquarium and Hatfield Marine Science Center.

Plenty of fun-filled events happen in Newport during spring break as well. A sampling:

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Nye Beach, Yaquina Head, Cape Foulweather, the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay and Boiler Bay. www.whalespoken.org.

March 30. Newport Easter Egg Hunt. Sponsored by the Eagles Fraternal Order of Aerie No. 2817 and the Newport Lions Club. Brunch afterwards at the Eagles Lodge is $6 and free for kids 12 and under. 9-11 a.m. Yaquina Bay State Park. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2430.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

March 30-31. Family aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

April 30 – May 6. Newport's 4th Annual Restaurant Week. The community is invited to celebrate its love for food from fine dining to fast food. Participating restaurants will feature special menus, promotions, and discounts. Diners will have the opportunity to sample new restaurants they haven't yet experienced, and explore exciting new dishes at their old favorites. 541-265-8801. http://www.newportchamber.org/restaurant_week.htm

For more information about Newport, call 800-262-7844. www.newportchamber.org.

See the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, and more information about Newport lodging below.

More About Newport Restaurants, Dining.....

More About Newport Lodging.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted