Las Vegas Travel: Nobu Hotel for Foodies

Published 01/25/2013

(Las Vegas, Nevada) - Nobu Matsuhisa, a world-renowned chef and now a hotelier, is soon opening up the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas – set for early 2013 - and rooms for the highly anticipated landmark are now on sale for February 4. In addition to the 181 stylish rooms and suites designed by David Rockwell, the Nobu Hotel will present a total transformation of in-room dining and the concept of room service will be forever changed.

One of the main features is that guests will be able to order breakfast as well as the Nobu dishes they crave around the clock.

Breakfast could include highlights Nobu is known for, such as blueberry and yuzu soba pancakes and an order of eggs Matsuhisa with roasted asparagus, bonito egg sauce, ikura and toasted bao. For the late-riser, perhaps the one-of-a-kind Vegas bento box featuring maki rolls, spicy tuna, California rolls and soft shell crab sounds like the perfect way to welcome the afternoon.

Or, after spending the day lounging at the pool or enjoying the sprawling casino, enjoy a decadent dinner savored in room with delicious options ranging from signature items like lobster ceviche, angus tenderloin or black cod miso, to other favorites such as the Nobu Style lobster roll.

A highlight of the in-room dining experience will be the distinctive selection of Nobu bento boxes which have been created to excite any palate. From the Matsuhisa to the High Roller, the Nobu in-room dining team has created a menu that is so unique; it is literally a game-changer in the hotel industry.



The menu doesn’t stop at the bento box; guests can choose from a large selection of Nobu salads and noodles, such as the lobster and shiitake salad, Nobu’s “new-man” ramen and yaki udon with either chicken or shrimp. For those looking to create the ultimate Nobu tasting menu, the list of choices is both vast and flavorful and includes: Nobu Caviar “Royal Ossetra,” miso soup, Nobu sashimi tacos and the R.L.T. rock shrimp buns – a slider-style take on Nobu’s signature Rock Shrimp served on a toasted bao bun dusted with nori, butter lettuce, rock shrimp, creamy spicy, Maui onion/tomato salsa. In addition, there is a full selection of entrées, including a 24-ounce bone-in rib-eye, Jidori free-range chicken and succulent Scottish salmon.

Nobu Restaurants currently stretch across five continents, and many of Chef Nobu’s most popular dishes can be ordered to your room including the signature dishes yellowtail jalapeno and black cod miso.

For more information visit www.NobuCaesarsPalace.com or call (800) 727-4923.

