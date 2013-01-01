Newport in June Preview: Central Oregon Coast Early Summer

Published 05/27/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – The little big town of the central Oregon coast – Newport - is packed with beaches and bayfronts, hosts dozens and dozens of activities in June, both indoors and outdoors. Look for food, festivals, dance, high tea, music and several sports and science events in June.

Daily. Behind the Scenes Tours at the Aquarium. See how to vacuum in the water, make food for 500-pound sea lion and what it looks like above the Passages of the Deep. $10 members, $15 nonmembers. 1-1:30 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. (No event on February 2.) Noon-1 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

Every Friday. Traditional high tea at the Grand Victorian. High tea includes a pot of tea, savories, scones, Devonshire cream and desserts. Noon-5:30 p.m. $15. 105 N.W. Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-4490 or 800-784-9936.

Every Sunday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday. Sea Lion Kisses. This is 20-30 minute experience including a behind-the-scenes look at our pinniped facility followed by a whiskery kiss from a sea lion or harbor seal and fun photo opportunities. Ages 8 and up. $30 members, $35 nonmembers. 1:30-2 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 1. Newport Marathon. Please register early. Starting point is Yaquina Bay State Park. Newport, Oregon. www.newportmarathon.org.

June 1. Game Day at Sandcastle Toys. Noon-3 p.m. 255 S.W. Ninth St. Newport, Oregon.

June 4, 18. Newport Community Drum Circle. 6-8 p.m. In the gazebo at Don Davis Park. Newport, Oregon. 541-272-4615.

June 7-9. Newport Celtic Festival & Highland Games. Music, dancing, food and drink. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. 633 N.E. Third St. Newport, Oregon. www.newportcelticfestival.com.

June 8. World Oceans Day. Activities and information about ocean conservation. The 2013 theme is, “Together we have the power to protect the ocean!” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 8-9. Cub Scout aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 12. Aquatots: Tide-pool tango. Aquatots is jumbo-sized fun for little ocean explorers, designed for children age 3-5 years old with an adult. Free with aquarium admission. 10:30-11 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 14, 21, 28. Aquarium Preschool Day Camp. Open to preschoolers, parents are welcome to attend but not required. $21 members, $24 nonmembers. 9 a.m.-noon. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 14. Dances of Universal Peace. The dances include easy-to-learn songs and the movements are taught by trained leaders and accompanied by live musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is suggested. 7-9 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon.

June 15-16. “Rock’n the Coast:” 50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. Featuring dealers, and demonstrations of informational education on rocks, minerals, fossils, geology, and the earth sciences. Yaquina View Elementary School Gymnasium. 351 S.E. Harney St. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-2514.

June 15-16. Fathers Day aquarium sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $55 per person for members, $60 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

June 22. Garden Gala Weekend. A fundraiser for the Samaritan House Homeless Family Shelter. Dinner dance and auction Saturday at 5 p.m. Garden tours Sunday noon-6 p.m. Newport, Oregon. samfamshelter.org.

June 23. Hands-on pasta making class. Learn to make the best of what the season has to offer in this hands-on class with Chef Pati. $39.00 includes ingredients, instruction, and recipes. 1-4 p.m. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 971-506-6695.

June 28. Newport Chamber’s Annual Awards Banquet. Dinner and auction. 6 p.m. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8801.

June 29. Olalla Lake Off-Road Triathalon. Both the bike and the run course feature some seriously fun and challenging hills. Registration deadline is June 26. Toledo, Oregon. 541-574-5453. Both the bike and the run course feature some seriously fun and challenging hills. Registration deadline is June 26. Toledo, Oregon. 541-574-5453. www.newportoregon.gov/dept/par/sports/Olalla_lake_triathlon.asp.

More about Newport at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map.

