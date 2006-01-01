Oregon Coast Lodgings Urge Book Now for Memorial, Fourth of July

Published 05/20/2011

(Oregon Coast) – A little bit of travel advice for those wanting to hit the Oregon coast this season: book now for holidays like Memorial Weekend or Fourth of July, or you'll be out of luck. There's also some added urgency for pet owners. (Above: Fourth of July in Rockaway Beach)

It's less than a week away from the semi-official summer kick-off of Memorial Day Weekend, and most lodgings along the coast are starting to book up quickly. It’s the same for Fourth of July, which actually is often booked up completely months ago at many motels and hotels.

Depoe Bay

“Guests book up to one year in advance for the July Fourth holiday,” said Janice Zagata, at Ocean Inn in Manzanita - which is between Rockaway Beach and Cannon Beach. “Now, as for Memorial Day I would say to book one month in advance.”

It’s increasingly common for guests to book their Fourth of July stays a year ahead of time – doing so just as they’re leaving their hotel from the previous night’s Fourth of July activities. It’s that immediate.

At Whale Pointe Resort in Depoe Bay, it’s already too late for just about all the rooms on the Memorial Day weekend – except for a handful. Manager Patt Dardis said there’s still a couple left for the Fourth of July.

Nearby, the condos at Harbor at Depoe Bay still has openings for Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July.

All these are expected to go quickly, however: Depoe has an added attraction for Independence Day revelers.

“By the way, Depoe Bay celebrates with fireworks on July 3 while both Lincoln City and Newport celebrate with their fireworks on July 4th,” Dardis said.

Manzanita

In Seaside, Donna Weiss of Weiss’ Paradise Suites said the bookings begin really early at her place.

“Usually in January and February, bookings start coming in for July 4th,” Weiss said. “Some people with larger groups will book my property in the fall for the next summer. Most people book Memorial Day Weekend several months in advance but weather is a big factor. Many times people wait until the week before hoping for good weather and last minute openings.”

Also in Manzanita, Brian Hines of the San Dune Inn said he usually books up for the Fourth months ahead of time, though this year has been a little slow.

“Normally carry a page or so waiting list for the Fourth, particularly for the kitchen rooms which are currently sold out,” Hines said.

Hines is usually booked up for these holidays by April 1.

For pet owners, these holidays are a bit more in demand.

Fourth of July in Seaside

“Dog-friendly homes always book up first,” said Susan White, at OceanEdge Vacation Rentals in Manzanita. “Hurry or you’ll be leaving Fido at home.

Michele Franck at Oregon Beach House Rentals in Newport and Depoe Bay echoed that sentiment, but added groups book fast as well.

“Interesting that the pet friendly houses book up first,” Franck said. “Owners, are you listening? Otherwise we have big and small groups coming.”

There are some teachable moments here, as well. Many lodging owners say they’ve turned away plenty of those who waited until the last minute. It happens all over: busy and quiet places like Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria and all the way down the southern coast.

Cape Perpetua - near Yachats

“That’s the sad story: people wait too long to book and can’t find a dog friendly home to rent,” White said.

Hines said those traveling from out of state will need to be better prepared with room reservations.

“Sad stories? Guess the main ones are about out of staters who don't realize how busy holiday weekends are on the coast and expect to pull of off 101 and get a room.”

